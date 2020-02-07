The Levellers Releasing New Album ‘Peace’ on August 14th

The Levellers will be releasing a brand new full-length album called Peace on August 14th. The album will of course be released on their label On The Fiddle Recordings and they premiered their first single & music video for “Food Roof Family” and album artwork today! As a die-hard fan of the band, it just sucks we have to wait until August but I’m sure we’ll be treated with plenty of singles and music videos until August.



This is the first full-length album with new material since 2012’s Static on the Airwaves but they have been keeping busy since then. They released a Greatest Hits album that featured collaborations with Billy Bragg, Frank Turner, Imelda May & others. Then in 2018, the Levs released We The Collective featuring mostly re-arranged classic songs but in an acoustic setting done with strings and percussions. It featured 2 new songs plus it was recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

Amazing artwork by Jeremy Cunningham of course!

In 2020, the folk punk band will be touring throughout the UK and Europe, and encouraging fans to donate to local homeless charities (hats, coats, toiletries and more). Check out their Facebook page. for more details Plus there’s the Beautiful Days festival that they put on every year, which was just announced last week. I’m hopeful they will perform in NYC sometime soon but doesn’t look like it yet, based on their calendar of events.

The Levellers have been going for over 30 years and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Their music is still relevant and their songs are needed, especially for people who live in the UK and United States.

Jeremy talked about the new album:

The album is about the state of the world and our state of mind. It’s the most anxious-sounding record we’ve done in a long time. It’s the way the world is. We’re just reflecting it. It’s an album of now.

You can pre-order albums and all that cool stuff here.

Watch the video for “Food Roof Family”

Frontman Mark Chadwick talked about the music video and song:

Everybody needs those three things, it doesn’t matter where you’re from. It’s something that we all crave. Why does anybody want more roof than anybody else, or more food than anybody else, or want to kill anybody else’s family. It doesn’t make any sense.

Tour Dates:

FEBRUARY

12 BURY ST EDMUNDS The Apex – Sold Out

Support – Nick Parker (Solo)

13 BURY ST EDMUNDS The Apex – Sold Out

Support – Nick Parker (Solo)

14 FALMOUTH Princess Pavillion – Sold Out

Support – 3 Daft Monkeys

15 FALMOUTH Princess Pavillion – Sold Out

Support – 3 Daft Monkeys

16 FALMOUTH Princess Pavillion – Sold Out

Support – 3 Daft Monkeys

26 BRECON Theatr Brycheiniog

Support – Maelor Hughes + Sean McGowan

27 PORT TALBOT Princess Royal Theatre – Sold Out

Support – Maelor Hughes + Sean McGowan

28 BLACKWOOD Miners Institute – Sold Out

Support – Maelor Hughes, Sean McGowan + Goldie Looking Chain

29 LLANDUDLO Venue Cymru

Support – Maelor Hughes + Sean McGowan

MARCH

1 LIVERPOOL Grand Central

Support – Maelor Hughes + Sean McGowan

19 GUILDFORD G-Live

20 NORWICH UEA

Support – The Leylines

21 MARGATE Dreamland

Support – The Leylines

APRIL

29 SHEFFIELD Leadmill – Sold Out

Support – The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

30 COVENTRY Empire

Support – The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

MAY

1 HOLMFIRTH Picturedome – Sold Out

Support – The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

2 HOLMFIRTH Picturedome – Sold Out

Support – The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

13 HASTINGS White Rock Theatre

Support – Gaz Brookfield

14 FROME Cheese & Grain – Sold Out

Support – Gaz Brookfield

15 AYLESBURY Waterside

Support – Gaz Brookfield

16 SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall

Support – Gaz Brookfield

JUNE

20 DIGBETH A Beautiful Day Out

With Ferocious Dog, Grace Petrie & Black Water Country

27 BRISTOL A Beautiful Day Out

With Reef, Goldie Lookin Chain (GLC), Peat & Diesel, Gaz Brookfield and more

JULY

11 SUNDERLAND Kubix Festival

25 DERBYSHIRE Y Not Festival

AUGUST

21-23 DEVON Beautiful Days Festival

OCTOBER

7 NETHERLANDS Effenaar

Support – Nick Parker & The False Alarms

8 NETHERLANDS Paradiso

Support – Nick Parker & The False Alarms

9 GERMANY Gloria

Support – Nick Parker & The False Alarms

10 BELGIUM Casino

Support – Nick Parker & The False Alarms

11 BELGIUM Depot

Support – Nick Parker & The False Alarms

NOVEMBER

4 YORK Barbican

Support – Maelor Hughes + Peat & Diesel

5 DUNDEE Fat Sams

Support – Gaz Brookfield

6 STIRLING Albert Halls

Support – Gaz Brookfield

7 EDINBURGH Liquid Rooms

Support – Gaz Brookfield

8 ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

Support – Gaz Brookfield

18 ST ALBANS Arena

Support – Celtic Social Club

19 SCUNTHORPE Bath’s Hall

Support – Celtic Social Club

20 MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Support – Celtic Social Club

21 MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Support – Peat & Diesel

DECEMBER

3 LANCASTER Town Hall

Support – Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

4 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Support – Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

5 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Support- Nick Parker & The False Alarms