The Misfits Announce Limited Tour Dates in NJ, Florida and Arizona

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Misfits are getting an early head start on Halloween season with some concerts in June and July. They will play in Tampa, Florida on June 24th at Credit Union Amphitheatre with Megadeth and Fear, then on July 8th it’s The Gaslight Anthem and Fear at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The final concert is July 15th in Arizona with AFI and Fear.



Good luck trying to get tickets and having to put up with ticket fees, etc.

FIENDS ONLY TICKET PRE-SALE STARTS WED MARCH 22 @ 10AM ET THRU THURS 3/23 @ 10PM ET – USE PASSWORD: “FIEND” (See Ticket Links Below)

General Onsale Begins Fri., Mar. 24 at 10 AM Local Time on LiveNation.com

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

TIX LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005E71BC55D63B

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

TIX LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02005E72DF285400

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Phoeniz, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

TIX LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/19005E73CDF920BC