The Misfits Announce Limited Tour Dates in NJ, Florida and Arizona
Music News | Mar 21st, 2023
The Misfits are getting an early head start on Halloween season with some concerts in June and July. They will play in Tampa, Florida on June 24th at Credit Union Amphitheatre with Megadeth and Fear, then on July 8th it’s The Gaslight Anthem and Fear at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The final concert is July 15th in Arizona with AFI and Fear.
Good luck trying to get tickets and having to put up with ticket fees, etc.
FIENDS ONLY TICKET PRE-SALE STARTS WED MARCH 22 @ 10AM ET THRU THURS 3/23 @ 10PM ET – USE PASSWORD: “FIEND” (See Ticket Links Below)
General Onsale Begins Fri., Mar. 24 at 10 AM Local Time on LiveNation.com
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
TIX LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005E71BC55D63B
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
TIX LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02005E72DF285400
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Phoeniz, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
TIX LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/19005E73CDF920BC