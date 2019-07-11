The Misfits Playing Madison Square Garden on October 19th!

Live Nation and The Misfits were teasing something the last day or so, but now we know! The original lineup of the Misfits will be playing The Garden in NYC on October 19th! Not only that, they will be playing with Rancid and The Damned as well!



I’m stoked and definitely going to see this since I didn’t jump at the chance the last time the Misfits played in the area in Newark, NJ.

Tickets go on pre-sale July 16th-18th and go on sale to general public July 19th at 10am. Be prepared for it to sell out pretty quickly, and be expensive too. I’m sure you can get tickets on the third party sites too if you don’t want to get tickets right away. That’s what happened last time and people were able to get tickets somewhat cheaper few days before the show.

