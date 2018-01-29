The Misfits Playing Prudential Center on May 19th!

The Original Misfits featuring Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein have announced their return to New Jersey! They will be playing The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on May 19th with Suicidal Tendencies and Murphy’s Law and except this one to sell out super fast!



Expect the tickets to be expensive, expect the tickets to have a crazy surcharge and expect the band to make fans put their phones in those stupid Yondr pouches. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am, good luck!