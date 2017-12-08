U.S. Bombs Releasing 2 EPs End of December

U.S. Bombs will observe their 25th anniversary in 2018, will kick off the celebration with 2 new releases on December 29th via Slope Records. The band pays homage to punk rock forefathers on Clash Tribute and will release their first new music in 12 years on Hollywood Gong Show. The band will also be on tour this Winter and play in Brooklyn at Safari Room @ El Cortez on January 23rd.



They are streaming a song of the Clash’s “Death or Glory” on PunkNews.org. Fans can pre-order both EPs now on limited edition vinyl and cassette now at https://sloperecords.com/shop/.

“Although I used to sing these tunes with many a punk on the way home from any gig drunk back in the day, man did we have the words wrong. I had to re-learn em proper now and what a way to put the new guy’s on trial.”

– Duane Peters (U.S. Bombs)

It’s no secret that The Clash were a huge influence on the US Bombs and Joe Strummer’s death in 2002 left a permanent void in the hearts Clash and Bombs fans alike. With two ripping renditions of Clash standards “Straight To Hell” and “Death Or Glory,” the Bombs pay tribute to one of the bands that started it all. The EP will be released on 7” white vinyl, cassette, digital, and coincides with the release of the bands other EP, Hollywood Gong Show, that will be available on 7″ blue vinyl, cassette, digital.

The new EPs were produced by Cris Kirkwood, executive produced by Tom Lopez, engineered by Jeremy Parker (Premier Studios in Phoenix, AZ) and mastered by Jason Livermore (The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO).

U.S. Bombs Tour Dates:

Jan 3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

Jan 5 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Jan 6 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Jan 7 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Jan 9 – Jefferson, LA – Southport Music Hall

Jan 10 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

Jan 11 – Miami, FL – Chuchills Pub

Jan 12 – Winter Park, FL

Jan 13 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

Jan 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

Jan 16 – Wilmington, NC – Reggie’s

Jan 17 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House

Jan 18 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

Jan 19 – Millvale, PA – The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

Jan 21 – Long Branch, NJ – The Brighton Bar

Jan 22 – Dover, NH – Dover Brickhouse

Jan 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Safari Room @ El Cortez

Jan 25 – Louisville, KY – Trixie’s Ent. Complex

Jan 26 – Cleveland, OH – The Oden

Jan 27 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Music Joint

Jan 28 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

Jan 30 – Denver, CO – Streets of London

Jan 31 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live!

Feb 2 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

Feb 3 – Anaheim, CA – Doll Hut

Feb 4 – Riverside, CA – Aurea Vista Nightclub