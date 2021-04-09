Useless ID Releasing “Best Of” Album ‘Most Useless Songs’ on May 7th

Photo provided by Fat Wreck

Useless ID will be releasing a “Best Of” album called Most Useless Songs, along with 2 new tracks on May 7th via Fat Wreck Chords.



The Israeli punks have been together since 1994, releasing eight full-lengths and a slew of EPs, singles, and compilations. Most Useless Songs is described by vocalist and bass player, Yotam Ben-Horin, as “songs that work best live, songs that have stood the test of time, songs that carry an interesting story, and songs that have been regulars in our sets throughout the years.” Pre-order now, and once you get the album, make sure to check out the band commentary about all 16 tracks featured in the liner notes.

Most Useless Songs tracklist:

1. State of Fear

2. Isolate Me

3. Night Shift

4. It’s Alright

5. How to Dismantle an Atom Bomb

6. Turn Up the Stereo

7. Jukebox 86

8. Too Bad You Don’t Get It

9. Symptoms

10. Night Stalker

11. Dying Love

12. At Least I Tried

13. New Misery

14. State is Burning

15. Same Old Revolution

16. Into the Exquisite

Pre-order the album at Fat Wreck.