Westbound Train Releasing Album “Sing The Ghost Away”

This makes me happy because Westbound Train & Obi’s best material is the soul sound and now they are having a soul-centric album coming out (well…based on their single)! Westbound Train are back with their first full-length in years. The Boston ska and soul collective will release Sing the Ghost Away on November 7th, 2025 via ORG Music. Their latest single, “L.M.A.,” is streaming now and offers a taste of the band’s most dynamic and heartfelt work to date.



Produced by frontman Obi Fernandez and drummer Eric Novod, the album blends warm analog tones with fresh arrangements that move between ska, rocksteady, and classic soul. Fernandez calls it his favorite record the band has ever made, describing it as a collection of stories rooted in self-discovery, resilience, and the shared joy of music—even when the world feels heavy.

Alongside “L.M.A.,” the record features highlights like “Keeper From the Start,” “Slippery Slope,” and a reimagined version of “We All Need Rescue.” With help from collaborators like percussionist Anthony Abbinanti and arranger Mike Sarason, the album captures Westbound Train at their most confident and soulful yet. Fans can grab the LP on limited edition “Blood Orange” vinyl, CD, digital, or even a rare lathe-cut dub remix single.

To celebrate the release, Westbound Train will hit the road in late October for shows with Big D and the Kids Table, including stops in Philly, New York, and Cambridge. Pre-orders for Sing the Ghost Away are live now here, and you can stream the new single “L.M.A.” here.

Tour Dates:

Oct 24 — Philadelphia, PA · Warehouse on Watts

Oct 25 — New York, NY · The Sultan Room

Oct 26 — Cambridge, MA · The Sinclair