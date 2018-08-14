ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 16 (Tribute To The Vans Warped Tour)

Podcasts | By on Aug 14th, 2018

ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 16 (Tribute to the Vans Warped Tour)

Episode 16 of the ReadJunk Podcast is a tribute to The Vans Warped Tour, which just ended for good. I curated an awesome playlist of bands that have played the tour, as well as tell some stories about the tour. I give some perspective as someone who’s took photos of the tour since 90s as well.

Playlist: 

  1. NOFX – All Outta Angst
  2. Pennywise – Fight Till You Die
  3. Less Than Jake – Sugar in Your Gas Tank
  4. Bouncing Souls – True Believers
  5. Reel Big Fish – Everything Sucks
  6. Green Day – Basket Case
  7. Dance Hall Crashers – Lost Again
  8. Blink 182 – Wasting Time
  9. Mad Caddies – Goleta
  10. Rancid – Bloodclot
  11. Buck-O-Nine – Water in My Head
  12. The Vandals – I Can’t Wait
  13. Voodoo Glow Skulls – Insubordination
  14. Fenix Tx – Minimum Wage
  15. Social Distortion – Don’t Drag Me Down
  16. Deftones – 7 Words
  17. CIV – Set Your Goals
  18. VOD – Element
  19. AFI – Totalimmortal
  20. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Rocket Man
  21. The Aquabats – Martian Girl
  22. Hepcat – I Can’t Wait
  23. The Smooths – In The Grass
  24. Pepper – Back Home
  25. Morgan Heritage – Let’s Make Up
  26. Jurassic 5 – The Influence
  27. Cherry Poppin Daddies – Brown Derby Jump
  28. Royal Crown Revue – Walkin Like Brando
  29. Tiger Army – Nocturnal
  30. Dropkick Murphys – Never Alone
  31. Flogging Molly – Salty Dog
  32. The Offspring – The Kids Aren’t Alright
  33. Frenzal Rhomb – Punch in the Face
  34. Strung Out – City Lights
  35. The Specials – Running Away
  36. Bad Religion – A Walk

See some old Warped Tour reviews from over the years (by me and others):
Warped Tour 1998
Warped Tour 1999
Warped Tour 2000
Warped Tour 2001
Warped Tour 2002
Warped Tour 2003
Warped Tour 2004
Warped Tour 2005
Warped Tour 2006
Warped Tour 2007
Warped Tour 2008
Warped Tour 2009
Warped Tour 2013
Warped Tour 2017
Warped Tour 2018

Topics:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,