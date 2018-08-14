ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 16 (Tribute to the Vans Warped Tour)

Episode 16 of the ReadJunk Podcast is a tribute to The Vans Warped Tour, which just ended for good. I curated an awesome playlist of bands that have played the tour, as well as tell some stories about the tour. I give some perspective as someone who’s took photos of the tour since 90s as well.



Playlist:

NOFX – All Outta Angst Pennywise – Fight Till You Die Less Than Jake – Sugar in Your Gas Tank Bouncing Souls – True Believers Reel Big Fish – Everything Sucks Green Day – Basket Case Dance Hall Crashers – Lost Again Blink 182 – Wasting Time Mad Caddies – Goleta Rancid – Bloodclot Buck-O-Nine – Water in My Head The Vandals – I Can’t Wait Voodoo Glow Skulls – Insubordination Fenix Tx – Minimum Wage Social Distortion – Don’t Drag Me Down Deftones – 7 Words CIV – Set Your Goals VOD – Element AFI – Totalimmortal Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Rocket Man The Aquabats – Martian Girl Hepcat – I Can’t Wait The Smooths – In The Grass Pepper – Back Home Morgan Heritage – Let’s Make Up Jurassic 5 – The Influence Cherry Poppin Daddies – Brown Derby Jump Royal Crown Revue – Walkin Like Brando Tiger Army – Nocturnal Dropkick Murphys – Never Alone Flogging Molly – Salty Dog The Offspring – The Kids Aren’t Alright Frenzal Rhomb – Punch in the Face Strung Out – City Lights The Specials – Running Away Bad Religion – A Walk

