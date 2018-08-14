ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 16 (Tribute To The Vans Warped Tour)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 14th, 2018
Episode 16 of the ReadJunk Podcast is a tribute to The Vans Warped Tour, which just ended for good. I curated an awesome playlist of bands that have played the tour, as well as tell some stories about the tour. I give some perspective as someone who’s took photos of the tour since 90s as well.
Playlist:
- NOFX – All Outta Angst
- Pennywise – Fight Till You Die
- Less Than Jake – Sugar in Your Gas Tank
- Bouncing Souls – True Believers
- Reel Big Fish – Everything Sucks
- Green Day – Basket Case
- Dance Hall Crashers – Lost Again
- Blink 182 – Wasting Time
- Mad Caddies – Goleta
- Rancid – Bloodclot
- Buck-O-Nine – Water in My Head
- The Vandals – I Can’t Wait
- Voodoo Glow Skulls – Insubordination
- Fenix Tx – Minimum Wage
- Social Distortion – Don’t Drag Me Down
- Deftones – 7 Words
- CIV – Set Your Goals
- VOD – Element
- AFI – Totalimmortal
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Rocket Man
- The Aquabats – Martian Girl
- Hepcat – I Can’t Wait
- The Smooths – In The Grass
- Pepper – Back Home
- Morgan Heritage – Let’s Make Up
- Jurassic 5 – The Influence
- Cherry Poppin Daddies – Brown Derby Jump
- Royal Crown Revue – Walkin Like Brando
- Tiger Army – Nocturnal
- Dropkick Murphys – Never Alone
- Flogging Molly – Salty Dog
- The Offspring – The Kids Aren’t Alright
- Frenzal Rhomb – Punch in the Face
- Strung Out – City Lights
- The Specials – Running Away
- Bad Religion – A Walk
See some old Warped Tour reviews from over the years (by me and others):
Warped Tour 1998
Warped Tour 1999
Warped Tour 2000
Warped Tour 2001
Warped Tour 2002
Warped Tour 2003
Warped Tour 2004
Warped Tour 2005
Warped Tour 2006
Warped Tour 2007
Warped Tour 2008
Warped Tour 2009
Warped Tour 2013
Warped Tour 2017
Warped Tour 2018