ReadJunk Podcast – Robert Julian (Rude Boy George, The Zensies)

Episode 54 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Robert Julian of Rude Boy George and The Zensies. We talk about keeping busy and creative in quarantine, homeschooling, his latest reggae project The Zensies, Rude Boy George, playing in the UK and going to shows over there, Adobe Creative Cloud (of all things), the Hudson Valley scene, the latin music scene, and we finish things up with a brief discussion on politics and what we have been watching on TV.



and Sorry to Robert if I butchered your last name haha.

Listen to the podcast on Podbean:

Listen on YouTube:



Follow The Zensies on Facebook, BandCamp and Instagram.

The transition track is done by The Zensies and it’s called “We Can Still Dance.” The song was used with permission by Robert Julian and you can hear the full track on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://thezensies.bandcamp.com/track/we-can-still-dance">We Can Still Dance by The Zensies</a>

You can follow ReadJunk on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/readjunk or follow my own art page on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bryankremkauart.

Be sure to subscribe and download the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever else you can get podcasts. Spread the word about the podcast and site. Also, follow ReadJunk on social media as well.