Mean Jeans – “Jingles Collection”

Record Label: Fat Wreck Chords

Genre: Punk

Punk rock and jingles go hand and hand. Just ask Parry from Nerf Herder. Mean Jeans wrote a bunch of jingles and decided to make an album out of it. Some of the songs are quick, I mean really quick and some are more than a minute or so. Wouldn’t be punk rock if the songs were longer than 2 minutes.



The band has a bunch of jingles and short songs about: Coors Light, Wendys, Totino’s, Mountain Dew, Applebee’s, Kinkos, Taco Bell, Kraft Mac n Cheese, Skoal, and even a jingle about Rain-X wiper blades. They certainly cover a lot of ground in the short amount of time they sing all these jingles.

While the idea is fun to make up a bunch of fake jingles for products, I’m sure fans of Mean Jeans would probably want a different album that has longer songs. I liked the jingles but the album is over pretty quickly.

Bottom Line: The album is fun but really short

Notable Tracks: Coors Light, Sizzler, Kinkos, Mountain Dew, The Footlong Song

