Thomas Newman – The Highwaymen (Music From the Netflix Film)

We haven’t had a lot of Thomas Newman scores releases lately, and now within the same month we got 2 scores! The first is The Highwaymen, the Netflix movie starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson and is about the agents that took down Bonnie and Clyde. I just recently watched the movie and it was pretty good. The two actors are the main selling point. It’s on Netflix so check it out when you can.



Thomas Newman’s score was noticeable in the movie, which is a good thing in my mind. His style is always recognizable for me. There was some signature Thomas Newman motifs in here, but some that were different from the norm. “Ain’t She Fun” is one track that really stands out and has that Thomas Newman feel to it. The Great Depression kind of style was definitely something I haven’t heard from Newman yet. The twangy style of the score kind of reminded me of the Serenity score, done by Thomas’s brother David Newman.

Newman has done this period before with Road to Perdition, which is still my top 3 favorite score from him. This one isn’t up there but it’s decent enough to put on from time to time. I’d listen to this again.

Bottom Line: Not Newman’s best score but it’s still a good score and fits the movie well.

Notable Tracks: Ford V-* Deluxe (Main Title), Ain’t She Fun, 16 Bullets, Across Texas

