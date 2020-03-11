Bombshell (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney

Written By: Charles Randolph

Directed By: Jay Roach

Studio: Lionsgate

Bombshell is the latest Oscar nominated movie to come out on Blu-Ray and digital. Jay Roach has done an intriguing look into Fox News and the women who went up against scumbag Roger Ailes.



The movie depicts what happened at Fox News, when newscasters Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and fictional composite character Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) for sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

I didn’t know what to expect from this movie. I pretty much just knew that the cast was good and got nominated for some awards. Mainly Margot Robbie got nominated but wow, Charlize Theron was excellent as well. She looked like Megyn Kelly, sounded like Megyn Kelly and thought it was mainly her movie. She also produced it as well. Not to take away from Robbie, but just thought Theron was better and more of the focus. Kidman was good as Gretchen as well, but I thought she was underused. I suppose Carlson got things moving over there, to go up against Ailes. John Lithgow played a creep well, and I’m sure what happened in real life was ten times worse than what the movie portrayed as well. Good riddance.

Other “characters” in the movie include the usual suspects at Fox News and around the GOP. Richard Kind as Rudy is pretty hilarious. Kate McKinnon’s character shows what’s like to be gay working on Fox News. Some of the humor of the movie is from that, in a way. Bombshell not only showed how Ailes was, but the men in general in that setting. All huddled around like it was a frat house, which you could probably say about some office & business settings. The style of movie was interesting because the characters break the 4th wall, and sometimes the movie is pretty funny despite the subject matter. And other times it’s unsettling what’s happening on the screen. The scene that comes to mind is the one where Kayla gets interviewed by Roger Ailes. Skeevy.

The Blu-Ray has a few featurettes that you can play at once, but each one ranges about 9-15 minutes long. They go into the story, the casting, makeup, Jay Roach, the visuals and more. Didn’t realize how much Theron was involved with the making of the movie. There’s a lot to watch here so definitely something to watch after you see the film.

I wasn’t sure if I was going to like Bombshell or not. I thought it was a good movie but I had some issues with it. The mixture of comedy and drama was a little off to me, especially when it came to the MeToo subject matter. I liked how they focused on Kelly for the most part, but the other characters/people needed to be fleshed out better.

I’m not a fan of Fox News at all, but seeing this stuff happen at the network would make any person get pissed off about this behavior. In a way, I kind of wish we got a political comedy about Kate McKinnon’s character working at a conservative network. Obviously the story Jay Roach & Charlize Theron wanted to tell was about the women that took down Roger Ailes. This isn’t a political movie, even though it’s about Fox News. It’s about the workplace and how toxic it can be for women.

Features:

No Easy Truths: The Making of Bombshell

Trailer

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles:

English SDH, French SDH, Spanish

Bottom Line: A good depiction of what went down at Fox News during the downfall of Roger Ailes and the women who brought him down.

Running Time: 108 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

