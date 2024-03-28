Surfer Girl @ Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Date: March 23rd 2024

Opening Acts: Ryan Wright, Sitting on Stacy

Dogfish Head continues to book some great acts to play at Brewings and Eats location in Rehoboth Beach. All the shows there are free so it makes it even better for locals and people visiting out of town. The headline tour of Surfer Girl, with Sitting on Stacy and Ryan Wright stopped by Rehoboth Beach and it was a blast of a show!



I showed up a few minutes before 9 and found out I missed out on Ryan Wright, so my apologies. Dogfish Head doesn’t normally have 3 bands play. They started the show early so people who were there early got to see that band perform. When I arrived, the place was packed to the gills with the bar area being filled, along with a bunch of people by the stage. I prefer when Brewings and Eats is like that so it makes it feel like a real show and not one where you have to watch a band perform around with people eating and drinking.

I’m not sure who had the most fans that night, Sitting on Stacy or Surfer Girl or maybe they just shared the same amount? Sitting on Stacy were rocking on the stage, and performing like they were playing in front of 1000s of people. Jumping, raising their guitars and hamming it up for the crowd up front. Besides AJJ, I don’t recall a punk-y band that has played at Brewings and Eats yet. Sitting on Stacy sound like beach music (reggae/ska mixture with punk/rock) on their albums . That night, it sounded like pop punk to me which is fine. I don’t really know the music for any of these bands but knew they had a beach vibe so I wanted to check them all out. Sitting on Stacy was a fun band to see and I’ll have to listen to their music more.

Surfer Girl came on at 10 and got the place dancing in no time with their blended reggae, rock, hip hop pop fusion. I’ve heard a few songs but for the most part, I was going into the show blind in a way without knowing what to expect. From a photographer perspective, the band was a great subject to take pictures of! I loved the reggae type of music of course, as well as the crowd. Surfer Girl played stuff on their new album ‘Noon’ as well as stuff from their album ‘Sunrise.’ I feel like the biggest reception came when Surfer Girl played “Family.” Overall, both bands I saw had great stage presence, cool music and I can’t get enough of the beach vibe music especially living in a beach area now.

Here’s some photos from the show:

Sitting on Stacy

Surfer Girl