The Heavy Heavy @ Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Date: April 28th, 2023

Opening Act: Shane Guerrette

The Heavy Heavy from Brighton, UK (home of the Levellers), is a band that has been rapidly gaining popularity among music lovers. I discovered them while browsing through the event listings at Dogfish Head two months ago and was immediately drawn to their sound. Their unique blend of retro rock draws inspiration from classic bands and artists such as the Mamas and the Papas, Fleetwood Mac, and The Hollies. Ever since discovering their debut album “Life and Life Only” (the expanded edition), I have been listening to it almost every day.



The Heavy Heavy has been on an extensive tour throughout the US and UK, and they recently marked their 50th show in 51 days with a performance at Dogfish Head in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. If you missed out on the show, you’ll have another chance to catch them at Rocking the Docks in Lewes, Delaware on July 5th, where they will be performing at an outdoor show.

Shane Guerrette opened up the show with his 3 piece band. He’s been touring with the Heavy Heavy the last few weeks and from the Albany, NY area. His bluesy, alt-rock, singer-songwriter sound was well-received by the audience at the restaurant, and I personally enjoyed several of his songs.

The Heavy Heavy took the stage at around 9 pm and immediately captivated the audience with their exceptional talent. From the very first notes of “All My Dreams,” it was clear that this band is destined for greatness. The harmonious vocals, particularly the incredible talents of Georgie and Will, were simply amazing. They played a lot from their album including “Man of the Hills,” “Go Down River” and their flawless cover of Father John Misty’s “Real Love Baby.”

Throughout their set, The Heavy Heavy showcased their incredible musical abilities, including impressive guitar playing, instrument swapping, and captivating vocals that kept the audience hooked. In one particularly memorable moment, they performed a new instrumental song that had a Spaghetti Western vibe, and Georgie got the crowd clapping along in rhythm. The band (or at least whoever is doing their Instagram) told me it might be on the next album so that’s potentially exciting.

The band also treated the audience to a cover of “Lonesome L.A Cowboy” by New Riders of the Purple Sage, which they performed flawlessly. However, it was their single “Miles and Miles” that truly captured their vibe, with its oldies/classic rock sound and catchy lyrics. The song got the audience up and dancing around the club, which was a fantastic sight to see, considering most of the night people had been sitting down eating and drinking.

At another point, they covered “Don’t Let Me Down,” with Shane Guerrette coming back to help out with the vocals. The band finished up their impressive set with “Way Out West,” which I’m not sure if that’s an original or a cover. Either way, it’s a rollicking, fast country-western sounding song that got the Dogfish Head audience out of their tables and dancing around again.

This show seriously made my week. I’ve been looking forward to it for awhile and the Heavy Heavy didn’t disappoint at all. I guarantee this band is going places and I’m glad I got to see them perform early in their career. Be sure to see them when they come to visit your town!

Shane Guerrette

The Heavy Heavy