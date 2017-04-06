The Travoltas Premiere Their Music Video for “Ain’t That Enough”

The Travoltas - "Ain't That Enough"

The Travoltas have a brand new album, Until We Hit The Shore, coming out April 21st on White Russian Records and it sounds awesome! Their opening track “Ain’t That Enough” was made into a music video and premiered this morning on their Facebook page.

Pre-order your copy now on CD or LP (blue vinyl strictly limited to 100 pieces) at http://hyperurl.co/travpre. We’ll have a review of the new album on the site soon!

