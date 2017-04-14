Racquet Club (The Jealous Sound, Knapsack, Samiam) Sign with Rise Records

Rise Records have signed another interesting band! The label is proud to announce the latest addition to their roster, Racquet Club, which features members of The Jealous Sound, Knapsack, Samiam.



The band features guitarist/vocalist Blair Shehan (The Jealous Sound, Knapsack), guitarist Sergie Loobkoff (Samiam, Knapsack), drummer Bob Penn (The Jealous Sound) and bassist Ian Smith. Racquet Club’s debut show will be at Resident in Los Angeles on May 6th.

Their debut album comes out later this year and was recorded with Alex Newport in California.

Blair Shehan commented about the band and album:

“My hope was that the sound of this band would be familiar but show significant growth as well,” “Everyone in this band contributes ideas and for this record we really tried to break some of our habitual writing patterns and let the best ideas win.”

Check out one of their songs called “Blood On The Moon:”