Netflix Releases New House of Cards Season 5 Photos

House of Cards will return for Season 5 on Netflix on May 30th. Great, when i’m on vacation; I’ll have to find time to squeeze in some episodes. Netflix released some photos for the upcoming season which you can see below.



Looks like Frank and Claire Underwood are still enjoying the life of being president and first lady. Maybe they will be behind bars by the end of the season? The season will see the returns of Neve Campbell as LeAnn Harvey, Joel Kinnaman as Presidential nominee Will Conway, along with the other main characters. Last season was pretty damn good and got things back on track from the previous season. Let’s hope that continues with Season 5!

No trailer yet but I’m sure there will be one shortly.