ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2022)
August 2022 is at an end and that means a lot more new music to listen to. I gathered up a wide variety of new music for the month of August so there’s plenty of stuff to listen to for everybody! This month’s playlist features music from Goldfinger, Catbite, Mike Park, Chayce Beckham, Stephen Kellog, Stick Figure, The Interrupters, The Elovaters, Joe Strummer, Lee Fields, Maya Hawke, Dirty Heads, The Aquadolls and loads of others! You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.
Listen to the playlist below here or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1 The Interrupters – Raised By Wolves
2 Bite Me Bambi – Red Flags
3 Goldfinger, Biffy Clyro, Simon Neil – Superman (feat. Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro)
4 Mike Park, Karina Denike – I Couldn’t Wait Out Through The Night
5 Catbite – Spiral
6 Bedouin Soundclash – Beyond Four Walls
7 “Weird Al” Yankovic – Scarif Beach Party
8 Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Cast – Angel in Flip-Flops – From “Only Murders in the Building”
9 Stick Figure – Edge of the Ocean
10 Dirty Heads – Indigo
11 Jimmy Cliff – Money Love
12 The Dualers – Yippee I Ay
13 Jade Tremba – Fill Myself With You
14 Cisco Adler, Iration – Catch My Wave
15 The Elovaters – Gimme Love
16 Jimmie Allen – kissin you
17 Chayce Beckham – Keeping Me Up All Night
18 Stephen Kellogg – To the Ones Who Need It Most
19 Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine
20 JJ Rupp – Nobody
21 3 Pairs of Boots – Mighty Love
22 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Banty Rooster Blues
23 Delta Rae – Still Waters
24 Lissie – Sad
25 She & Him – Back to School – From the Apple TV+ Original Series “Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School”
26 Trampled by Turtles – Burlesque Desert Window
27 The Paperboys – Good Thing – Live
28 Sea Song Sessions, Jon Boden, Seth Lakeman, Ben Nicholls, Emily Portman, Jack Rutter – The Rambling Sailor
29 The Saw Doctors – N17 (Inc. Paddy’s Poem) – Live
30 The Gobshites – Lizzie Borden
31 The Mahones – Last Call At The Bar
32 Dropkick Murphys – Ten Times More
33 Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One – It Got so Dark
34 Tom Waits – God’s Away On Business – Live
35 Joe Strummer, The Mescaleros – Fantastic
36 Jesse Malin – Oh Oh I Love Her So
37 The Aquadolls – Beachy
38 Dentist – Check the Calendar
39 Bad Astronaut – High White Ceiling
40 Beach Rats – She Was a Goner
41 Mercy Union, Jared Hart – 1998
42 Austin Upchurch, Bowling For Soup – Almost
43 Coquettish – Song #3
44 The Bar Stool Preachers – Call Me on the Way Home
45 The Magnetics – White Russian
46 The Inevitables – Don’t Make It Slow (Dub 3) V2
47 James Shaw – Cali
48 BRINGA!, Dr. Ring Ding – International
49 Flying Raccoon Suit – Run Away
50 CodeName: Rocky – Silos
51 Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Lilas Ikuta – Free Free Free
52 Skatune Network – Runnin’ Down a Dream
53 Dunia & Aram – Launderette
54 Something To Do – Sunny Day
55 Voice Of Addiction – Division Complex
56 Day Traitor – Run Coward
57 Dan Potthast, Kevin Higuchi – Light Headed
58 KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Bend Down Low
59 Tunnel Vision – Stop That Train
60 The Movement – High Roller
61 Luciano – What Never Happen In Years
62 Andrew Bees – Hail Tafari
63 Bret McKenzie – Tomorrow Today
64 Bad Suns, PVRIS – Maybe You Saved Me
65 Ocean Flaws – Zoo Doo Magic
66 Crozet – Little Lies
67 Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool
68 Ikebe Shakedown – Waiting For The Storm
69 Say She She – Prism
70 Thee Sacred Souls – Lady Love
71 The California Honeydrops – I Miss You Baby, Pt. 1
72 Reverend And The Makers – Heatwave In The Cold North
73 The Weeknd, Summer Walker – Best Friends – Remix
74 Kyle Smith – On My Way
75 OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried – Acoustic
76 Tallies – Am I the Man
77 Blossoms – There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) (Live At Sefton Park)
78 The Ballroom Thieves – In the Morning
79 Andrew Bird – Make a Picture
80 Emerson Hart – Everything’s Broken
81 Robbie Williams – Lost – XXV
82 Broken Bells – Saturdays
83 Collective Soul – Reason
84 St. Lucia – Hey Now
85 The Subways – Sign of Scorpio
86 H.R., Passafire – Easy
87 Protoje, Jesse Royal – Family (feat. Jesse Royal)
88 Cockney Rejects – Same Ol’ Same Ol’
89 Ten Foot Pole – Take Back Your Voice
90 Panic Problem – Lighthouse – Special Single Version
91 Gogol Bordello, KAZKA – Take Only What You Can Carry
92 False Heads, Frank Turner – Haunted Houses
93 The Oldskulltones – Besito
94 Smoke and Mirrors Soundsystem, Roy Ellis – More That Unites
95 Tropidelic – need a sail
96 The Flatliners – Big Strum
97 The Hawaiians – Across the Sea
98 Fear Nuttin Band – New Machines
99 The Vansaders – Taking My Time
100 TIM, Dave Hause – High Hopes
101 Circa Waves – Hell On Earth
102 Dayglow – Deep End
103 Billy Idol – Cage
104 Danny Goffey – Everybody’s On Drugs
105 Supergrass – Out of the Blue – Monitor Mix
106 Jake Bugg – It’s True – Remastered 2022
107 Signal Fire – First Light
108 Tribal Seeds, Hector Roots Lewis – Dusk Till Dawn
109 Mortimer – Whole Heap
110 Higher Education, Bumpin Uglies – Beer Money
111 Kabaka Pyramid, Jemere Morgan – Grateful
112 Daddy Freddy, Horace Andy – Away With The Gun And Knife
113 Bugle, Marcia Griffiths – Fire Burning
114 Skip Marley, Ayra Starr – Jane
115 Cultivated Mind, One Culture, Mellodose – Send Us Your Best
116 Ries Brothers, G. Love & Special Sauce, Cas Haley – On the Road (with G Love & Special Sauce and Cas Haley)
117 Samuel Jack – Wild One (Radio Mix)
118 Hot Chip – Broken
119 Maya Hawke – Sweet Tooth
120 Kasabian – STRICTLY OLD SKOOL
121 Beach Weather – Unlovable
122 Young the Giant – The Walk Home
123 Two Door Cinema Club – Lucky
124 Interpol – Gran Hotel
125 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue
126 Silversun Pickups – Empty Nest
127 Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
128 Megadeth – Soldier On!
129 Arch Enemy – The Watcher
130 Korpiklaani – Krystallomantia
131 MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Darling – Live Acoustic
132 Drowning Pool – Mind Right
133 Dynazty – Heart of Darkness
134 Grave Digger – Battle Cry