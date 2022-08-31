ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2022)

August 2022 is at an end and that means a lot more new music to listen to. I gathered up a wide variety of new music for the month of August so there’s plenty of stuff to listen to for everybody! This month’s playlist features music from Goldfinger, Catbite, Mike Park, Chayce Beckham, Stephen Kellog, Stick Figure, The Interrupters, The Elovaters, Joe Strummer, Lee Fields, Maya Hawke, Dirty Heads, The Aquadolls and loads of others! You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.



Listen to the playlist below here or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1 The Interrupters – Raised By Wolves

2 Bite Me Bambi – Red Flags

3 Goldfinger, Biffy Clyro, Simon Neil – Superman (feat. Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro)

4 Mike Park, Karina Denike – I Couldn’t Wait Out Through The Night

5 Catbite – Spiral

6 Bedouin Soundclash – Beyond Four Walls

7 “Weird Al” Yankovic – Scarif Beach Party

8 Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Cast – Angel in Flip-Flops – From “Only Murders in the Building”

9 Stick Figure – Edge of the Ocean

10 Dirty Heads – Indigo

11 Jimmy Cliff – Money Love

12 The Dualers – Yippee I Ay

13 Jade Tremba – Fill Myself With You

14 Cisco Adler, Iration – Catch My Wave

15 The Elovaters – Gimme Love

16 Jimmie Allen – kissin you

17 Chayce Beckham – Keeping Me Up All Night

18 Stephen Kellogg – To the Ones Who Need It Most

19 Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine

20 JJ Rupp – Nobody

21 3 Pairs of Boots – Mighty Love

22 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Banty Rooster Blues

23 Delta Rae – Still Waters

24 Lissie – Sad

25 She & Him – Back to School – From the Apple TV+ Original Series “Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School”

26 Trampled by Turtles – Burlesque Desert Window

27 The Paperboys – Good Thing – Live

28 Sea Song Sessions, Jon Boden, Seth Lakeman, Ben Nicholls, Emily Portman, Jack Rutter – The Rambling Sailor

29 The Saw Doctors – N17 (Inc. Paddy’s Poem) – Live

30 The Gobshites – Lizzie Borden

31 The Mahones – Last Call At The Bar

32 Dropkick Murphys – Ten Times More

33 Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One – It Got so Dark

34 Tom Waits – God’s Away On Business – Live

35 Joe Strummer, The Mescaleros – Fantastic

36 Jesse Malin – Oh Oh I Love Her So

37 The Aquadolls – Beachy

38 Dentist – Check the Calendar

39 Bad Astronaut – High White Ceiling

40 Beach Rats – She Was a Goner

41 Mercy Union, Jared Hart – 1998

42 Austin Upchurch, Bowling For Soup – Almost

43 Coquettish – Song #3

44 The Bar Stool Preachers – Call Me on the Way Home

45 The Magnetics – White Russian

46 The Inevitables – Don’t Make It Slow (Dub 3) V2

47 James Shaw – Cali

48 BRINGA!, Dr. Ring Ding – International

49 Flying Raccoon Suit – Run Away

50 CodeName: Rocky – Silos

51 Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Lilas Ikuta – Free Free Free

52 Skatune Network – Runnin’ Down a Dream

53 Dunia & Aram – Launderette

54 Something To Do – Sunny Day

55 Voice Of Addiction – Division Complex

56 Day Traitor – Run Coward

57 Dan Potthast, Kevin Higuchi – Light Headed

58 KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Bend Down Low

59 Tunnel Vision – Stop That Train

60 The Movement – High Roller

61 Luciano – What Never Happen In Years

62 Andrew Bees – Hail Tafari

63 Bret McKenzie – Tomorrow Today

64 Bad Suns, PVRIS – Maybe You Saved Me

65 Ocean Flaws – Zoo Doo Magic

66 Crozet – Little Lies

67 Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool

68 Ikebe Shakedown – Waiting For The Storm

69 Say She She – Prism

70 Thee Sacred Souls – Lady Love

71 The California Honeydrops – I Miss You Baby, Pt. 1

72 Reverend And The Makers – Heatwave In The Cold North

73 The Weeknd, Summer Walker – Best Friends – Remix

74 Kyle Smith – On My Way

75 OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried – Acoustic

76 Tallies – Am I the Man

77 Blossoms – There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) (Live At Sefton Park)

78 The Ballroom Thieves – In the Morning

79 Andrew Bird – Make a Picture

80 Emerson Hart – Everything’s Broken

81 Robbie Williams – Lost – XXV

82 Broken Bells – Saturdays

83 Collective Soul – Reason

84 St. Lucia – Hey Now

85 The Subways – Sign of Scorpio

86 H.R., Passafire – Easy

87 Protoje, Jesse Royal – Family (feat. Jesse Royal)

88 Cockney Rejects – Same Ol’ Same Ol’

89 Ten Foot Pole – Take Back Your Voice

90 Panic Problem – Lighthouse – Special Single Version

91 Gogol Bordello, KAZKA – Take Only What You Can Carry

92 False Heads, Frank Turner – Haunted Houses

93 The Oldskulltones – Besito

94 Smoke and Mirrors Soundsystem, Roy Ellis – More That Unites

95 Tropidelic – need a sail

96 The Flatliners – Big Strum

97 The Hawaiians – Across the Sea

98 Fear Nuttin Band – New Machines

99 The Vansaders – Taking My Time

100 TIM, Dave Hause – High Hopes

101 Circa Waves – Hell On Earth

102 Dayglow – Deep End

103 Billy Idol – Cage

104 Danny Goffey – Everybody’s On Drugs

105 Supergrass – Out of the Blue – Monitor Mix

106 Jake Bugg – It’s True – Remastered 2022

107 Signal Fire – First Light

108 Tribal Seeds, Hector Roots Lewis – Dusk Till Dawn

109 Mortimer – Whole Heap

110 Higher Education, Bumpin Uglies – Beer Money

111 Kabaka Pyramid, Jemere Morgan – Grateful

112 Daddy Freddy, Horace Andy – Away With The Gun And Knife

113 Bugle, Marcia Griffiths – Fire Burning

114 Skip Marley, Ayra Starr – Jane

115 Cultivated Mind, One Culture, Mellodose – Send Us Your Best

116 Ries Brothers, G. Love & Special Sauce, Cas Haley – On the Road (with G Love & Special Sauce and Cas Haley)

117 Samuel Jack – Wild One (Radio Mix)

118 Hot Chip – Broken

119 Maya Hawke – Sweet Tooth

120 Kasabian – STRICTLY OLD SKOOL

121 Beach Weather – Unlovable

122 Young the Giant – The Walk Home

123 Two Door Cinema Club – Lucky

124 Interpol – Gran Hotel

125 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue

126 Silversun Pickups – Empty Nest

127 Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

128 Megadeth – Soldier On!

129 Arch Enemy – The Watcher

130 Korpiklaani – Krystallomantia

131 MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Darling – Live Acoustic

132 Drowning Pool – Mind Right

133 Dynazty – Heart of Darkness

134 Grave Digger – Battle Cry