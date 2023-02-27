ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2023)
The ReadJunk February 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Iration, Ballyhoo!, Fishbone, Bouncing Souls, The Skints, Bar Stool Preachers, The Tossers, Durand Jones, The Church, M83, Midtown, Versus the World, Steel Panther and more!
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Iration – New Style
2. Ballyhoo!, The Elovaters – Sleepin’ on the Couch (with The Elovaters)
3. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Run for Cover
4. Fishbone – All We Have is Now
5. Bite Me Bambi – Let Me Love You
6. The Abruptors – The Selfish
7. The Skints – Where Does She Go
8. Skatune Network, JER, Jeff Rosenstock – (Sk)A-Punk
9. The Bar Stool Preachers – Doorstep
10. The Bouncing Souls – Shannon’s Song
11. Frenzal Rhomb – Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids
12. Bowling For Soup – Flowers
13. Samiam – Crystallized
14. Lucias Malcolm – No Spoilers, But Everyone Dies At The End
15. Somebody’s Child – Give It Up To Love
16. Billy Sullivan – Old Familiar Ways
17. The Backfires – Joyride
18. Belle and Sebastian – Late Developers
19. Carbon Poppies – Strangers
20. M83 – Amnesia
21. Danny Goffey – Discopunk
22. Dirty Heads – Rescue Me
23. Big Mountain – You Will Get My Love
24. Joey Harkum – All My Life
25. Pete Droge – Fading Fast
26. Jordan Klassen – Thick as Thieves (From the Apple Original Series “Pinecone & Pony”)
27. Beyond the Lamplight – Hiding in Plain Sight
28. Beans on Toast – Back out on the Road
29. The Tossers – Dirty Ol’ Town
30. Flogging Molly – ‘Til The Anarchy’s Restored
31. Sheridan Rúitín N- i Na La
32. Blood or Whiskey – Poxy Pub
33. Great Lake Swimmers – When The Storm Has Passed
34. L.A. Edwards – Peace Be With You
35. Chris Shiflett – Black Top White Lines
36. Morgan Page, Lissie – Firewalk
37. Andrew Gabbard – Glum And Empty
38. Jam in the Van, JD Clayton – Beauty Queen
39. BRELAND – For What It’s Worth – Acoustic
40. Jordan Davis – Money Isn’t Real
41. Rodell Duff – Something To Do With You
42. Nick Waterhouse – Play To Win
43. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle – Dooley’s Farm – Spotify Sessions
44. The Shootouts, Buddy Miller – Anywhere But Here (feat. Buddy Miller)
45. The Nude Party – Hard Times (All Around)
46. The Check Marks – Ride Of Your Life
47. Durand Jones – Lord Have Mercy
48. The Dip – Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)
49. Jason Joshua – Lover Boy
50. The Altons – Float
51. Whatitdo Archive Group – Forbidden Cove
52. Los Yesterdays – Who Made You You?
53. Mellodose, Tropidelic, Case Arnold – Gold Rush
54. I Octane, Stephen Marley – We Rise
55. Common Kings – Raggamuffin
56. Horace Andy, Krak In Dub – Stop Borrow
57. Sizzla – We Can Do Better
58. Get ‘em Wet, Bumpin Uglies – Hang Loose
59. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Clinton Fearon – Chants
60. Marcus Gad – Change
61. Annette Brissett, Marcia Griffiths – Mi Gungu Walk
62. Fury Of Five – Feel the Reign
63. All Out War – Celestial Rot
64. L.A. Guns – You Betray
65. Steel Panther – Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)
66. Wig Wam – Uppercut Shazam
67. John 5 – Strung Out
68. Powerwolf – Poison
69. Foals – 2001 – LCO Session
70. Josh Ritter – Sawgrass
71. Ivan & Alyosha – Gold
72. American Authors – We Happy
73. Big Spin – Tren Al Sur
74. Bayside, Ice Nine Kills – How To Ruin Everything (Patience) [feat. Ice Nine Kills]
75. The Sherlocks – Sirens
76. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Halfway Crooks
77. Irie Souljah, Iya Terra – Helping Hand (with Iya Terra)
78. Jah Cure, Stonebwoy – Everything (feat. Stonebwoy)
79. Jesse Royal – Island in the Sun
80. Pepper, The Movement, Kai Boy – Stormtrooper (Kona Town Revisited)
81. Reggae Roast, Horace Andy – Lets Live In Love
82. Duane Stephenson – Trouble
83. Andy B & the World, Roshambo, Common Sense Kid – Apathetic
84. Laurel Aitken, Mighty Megatons – Shoeshine Boy
85. Easy Star All-Stars, Naomi Cowan – Moonage Daydream
86. Vic Ruggiero – Stuff in My Pockets
87. Kate Fagan – Say It
88. The Pomps – Elite Ennui
89. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, – てれび戦士(ショウタ・ソニア・マウナ・レイ・ハルト・ミオ・メイ) 七人だからレインボー – feat. てれび戦士(ショウタ・ソニア・マウナ・レイ・ハルト・ミオ・メイ)
90. Russkaja – Paschli
91. Cosmic Shuffling – The Shadow of Your Smile
92. Pama International – Wondering Dub
93. Some Ska Band – Keep On Movin’
94. Decent Criminal – Driving
95. Punk Rock Factory – Rewrite the Stars
96. Victims of Circumstance – Ukraine Calling
97. The Offenders – Carla e Paolo
98. Rhoda Dakar – A Wonderful Version
99. The Magnetics – Genie of the Lamp
100. Codefendants – Def Cons
101. Wisecräcker – No Wall Too High
102. The Overits! – Please Don’t Leave Me
103. Steady 5 and the Tips – The Real Thing
104. Sitting on Stacy – I’m Not Dead Anymore
105. Versus The World – Roadsick/Roadsick
106. Andrew Bird – Never Fall Apart: Epilogue
107. Kepi Ghoulie – Needles and Pins
108. Lucero – At the Show
109. Dave Hause – Damn Personal
110. Mt. Desolation – Sunrise
111. Fruit Bats – It All Comes Back
112. Henry Nowhere – In My Head
113. VOLORES Nothing – New (In the Unknown)
114. Trapper Schoepp – Devil’s Kettle
115. Midtown – Know It All
116. The National – New Order T-Shirt
117. The Church – No Other You
118. Jethro Tull – The Navigators – Single Edit
119. Peter Gabriel – The Court – Dark-Side Mix
120. Depeche Mode – Ghosts Again
121. CHVRCHES – Over
122. Paramore – Running Out Of Time
123. Godsmack – Soul On Fire
124. Molly Rogers – Happier Than Ever
125. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – A Baptist Beat