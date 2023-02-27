ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2023)

The ReadJunk February 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Iration, Ballyhoo!, Fishbone, Bouncing Souls, The Skints, Bar Stool Preachers, The Tossers, Durand Jones, The Church, M83, Midtown, Versus the World, Steel Panther and more!



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Iration – New Style

2. Ballyhoo!, The Elovaters – Sleepin’ on the Couch (with The Elovaters)

3. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Run for Cover

4. Fishbone – All We Have is Now

5. Bite Me Bambi – Let Me Love You

6. The Abruptors – The Selfish

7. The Skints – Where Does She Go

8. Skatune Network, JER, Jeff Rosenstock – (Sk)A-Punk

9. The Bar Stool Preachers – Doorstep

10. The Bouncing Souls – Shannon’s Song

11. Frenzal Rhomb – Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids

12. Bowling For Soup – Flowers

13. Samiam – Crystallized

14. Lucias Malcolm – No Spoilers, But Everyone Dies At The End

15. Somebody’s Child – Give It Up To Love

16. Billy Sullivan – Old Familiar Ways

17. The Backfires – Joyride

18. Belle and Sebastian – Late Developers

19. Carbon Poppies – Strangers

20. M83 – Amnesia

21. Danny Goffey – Discopunk

22. Dirty Heads – Rescue Me

23. Big Mountain – You Will Get My Love

24. Joey Harkum – All My Life

25. Pete Droge – Fading Fast

26. Jordan Klassen – Thick as Thieves (From the Apple Original Series “Pinecone & Pony”)

27. Beyond the Lamplight – Hiding in Plain Sight

28. Beans on Toast – Back out on the Road

29. The Tossers – Dirty Ol’ Town

30. Flogging Molly – ‘Til The Anarchy’s Restored

31. Sheridan Rúitín N- i Na La

32. Blood or Whiskey – Poxy Pub

33. Great Lake Swimmers – When The Storm Has Passed

34. L.A. Edwards – Peace Be With You

35. Chris Shiflett – Black Top White Lines

36. Morgan Page, Lissie – Firewalk

37. Andrew Gabbard – Glum And Empty

38. Jam in the Van, JD Clayton – Beauty Queen

39. BRELAND – For What It’s Worth – Acoustic

40. Jordan Davis – Money Isn’t Real

41. Rodell Duff – Something To Do With You

42. Nick Waterhouse – Play To Win

43. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle – Dooley’s Farm – Spotify Sessions

44. The Shootouts, Buddy Miller – Anywhere But Here (feat. Buddy Miller)

45. The Nude Party – Hard Times (All Around)

46. The Check Marks – Ride Of Your Life

47. Durand Jones – Lord Have Mercy

48. The Dip – Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

49. Jason Joshua – Lover Boy

50. The Altons – Float

51. Whatitdo Archive Group – Forbidden Cove

52. Los Yesterdays – Who Made You You?

53. Mellodose, Tropidelic, Case Arnold – Gold Rush

54. I Octane, Stephen Marley – We Rise

55. Common Kings – Raggamuffin

56. Horace Andy, Krak In Dub – Stop Borrow

57. Sizzla – We Can Do Better

58. Get ‘em Wet, Bumpin Uglies – Hang Loose

59. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Clinton Fearon – Chants

60. Marcus Gad – Change

61. Annette Brissett, Marcia Griffiths – Mi Gungu Walk

62. Fury Of Five – Feel the Reign

63. All Out War – Celestial Rot

64. L.A. Guns – You Betray

65. Steel Panther – Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)

66. Wig Wam – Uppercut Shazam

67. John 5 – Strung Out

68. Powerwolf – Poison

69. Foals – 2001 – LCO Session

70. Josh Ritter – Sawgrass

71. Ivan & Alyosha – Gold

72. American Authors – We Happy

73. Big Spin – Tren Al Sur

74. Bayside, Ice Nine Kills – How To Ruin Everything (Patience) [feat. Ice Nine Kills]

75. The Sherlocks – Sirens

76. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Halfway Crooks

77. Irie Souljah, Iya Terra – Helping Hand (with Iya Terra)

78. Jah Cure, Stonebwoy – Everything (feat. Stonebwoy)

79. Jesse Royal – Island in the Sun

80. Pepper, The Movement, Kai Boy – Stormtrooper (Kona Town Revisited)

81. Reggae Roast, Horace Andy – Lets Live In Love

82. Duane Stephenson – Trouble

83. Andy B & the World, Roshambo, Common Sense Kid – Apathetic

84. Laurel Aitken, Mighty Megatons – Shoeshine Boy

85. Easy Star All-Stars, Naomi Cowan – Moonage Daydream

86. Vic Ruggiero – Stuff in My Pockets

87. Kate Fagan – Say It

88. The Pomps – Elite Ennui

89. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, – てれび戦士(ショウタ・ソニア・マウナ・レイ・ハルト・ミオ・メイ) 七人だからレインボー – feat. てれび戦士(ショウタ・ソニア・マウナ・レイ・ハルト・ミオ・メイ)

90. Russkaja – Paschli

91. Cosmic Shuffling – The Shadow of Your Smile

92. Pama International – Wondering Dub

93. Some Ska Band – Keep On Movin’

94. Decent Criminal – Driving

95. Punk Rock Factory – Rewrite the Stars

96. Victims of Circumstance – Ukraine Calling

97. The Offenders – Carla e Paolo

98. Rhoda Dakar – A Wonderful Version

99. The Magnetics – Genie of the Lamp

100. Codefendants – Def Cons

101. Wisecräcker – No Wall Too High

102. The Overits! – Please Don’t Leave Me

103. Steady 5 and the Tips – The Real Thing

104. Sitting on Stacy – I’m Not Dead Anymore

105. Versus The World – Roadsick/Roadsick

106. Andrew Bird – Never Fall Apart: Epilogue

107. Kepi Ghoulie – Needles and Pins

108. Lucero – At the Show

109. Dave Hause – Damn Personal

110. Mt. Desolation – Sunrise

111. Fruit Bats – It All Comes Back

112. Henry Nowhere – In My Head

113. VOLORES Nothing – New (In the Unknown)

114. Trapper Schoepp – Devil’s Kettle

115. Midtown – Know It All

116. The National – New Order T-Shirt

117. The Church – No Other You

118. Jethro Tull – The Navigators – Single Edit

119. Peter Gabriel – The Court – Dark-Side Mix

120. Depeche Mode – Ghosts Again

121. CHVRCHES – Over

122. Paramore – Running Out Of Time

123. Godsmack – Soul On Fire

124. Molly Rogers – Happier Than Ever

125. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – A Baptist Beat