ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2022)

June is just about over and it’s another new music playlist! This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This month’s playlist features music from Bedouin Soundclash, The Interrupters, Suicide Machines, Sizzla, Stick Figure, Jimmie Allen, Flogging Molly, Nerf Herder, the Dollyrots, MCC, Broken Bells, Billy Sullivan, Buck O Nine, Ozzy, loads of others! You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha.



Playlist:

1. Bedouin Soundclash, The Skints – Shine On (feat. The Skints)

2. The Frightnrs – 30-56

3. The Interrupters – Jailbird

4. The Suicide Machines – Awake

5. Buck-O-Nine – Round Kid – Live at Earthling

6. Bruce Lee Band, Skatune Network – Putting up with All My Crazy

7. The Dollyrots – Alone Again (Naturally)

8. Beach Rats – Blown to Bits

9. Nerf Herder – We All Got Covid (Except for Linus)

10. Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid – Way of Life (with Slightly Stoopid)

11. Ballyhoo!, Kash’d Out – The Front Porch (with Kash’d Out)

12. The Movement – Beg Borrow & Steal

13. Mighty Diamonds – Fools Rush In

14. Daman, The Co-Operators – Tower Block Situation

15. The Black Seeds – Love & Fire

16. Flogging Molly – The Croppy Boy ’98

17. The Stereo – Long, Long Time

18. The Saw Doctors, John Brough – Simple Things

19. Broken Bells – We’re Not In Orbit Yet…

20. Two Door Cinema Club – Wonderful Life – Edit

21. Day Wave, KennyHoopla – See You When The End’s Near

22. The Kooks – Cold Heart – Single Edit

23. Crozet – Summer Nights

24. Dayglow – Then It All Goes Away

25. CRUISR – Thick and Thin

26. Fitz and The Tantrums – Sway

27. Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous

28. The Haunted Youth – Broken

29. Foals – Crest of the Wave

30. The Amazons – Ready For Something

31. Bret McKenzie – Dave’s Place

32. Bo Burnham – 1985

33. Billy Sullivan – Overcome

34. The Inevitables, Davey Warsop – Countdown (feat Davey Warsop)

35. The Slackers – Boogie Nowhere

36. Dub Town Rockers, KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Across the USA

37. Tunnel Vision – One Day at a Time

38. Aston Barrett Jr., The Wailers – Stand!

39. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Baby Let Your Soulshine

40. Jimmie Allen – be alright

41. Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton – Out In The Middle

42. Stephen Kellogg – It Goes Fast

43. Fantastic Cat, Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego, Brian Dunne, Hollis Brown – The Gig

44. She & Him, Zooey Deschanel, M. Ward – Wouldn’t It Be Nice

45. Jack Johnson – Don’t Look Now

46. Anna Bates – Last Man On Earth

47. Steve & Ginie Jackson – Happy

48. Florida Men – All My Friends Don’t Want to Party Anymore

49. The Venomous Pinks – Mercy

50. Cigar – We Used To

51. Punk Rock Factory, Scott Shiflett – The Bare Necessities

52. Bowling For Soup – Burn Out

53. Rise Against – Last Man Standing

54. Hidden In Plain View – Wildfire

55. Senses Fail, Connie Sgarbossa, SeeYouSpaceCowboy… – End of the World/A Game of Chess

56. Mercy Union – The Void

57. Ten Foot Pole – It’s Always Been You

58. The Flatliners – Souvenir

59. The Dreadnoughts – Battleford 1885

60. Sharon Shannon, The Reckoning Crew, Justin Adams – The Trip to Blarney

61. Joker’s Republic – Gin And Tonic

62. Nutty Skunk – Adventure Begins

63. James Shaw – Self-Medication

64. Pama International – It Breaks

65. The Rude Monkey Bones – Ska time

66. Keep Flying – Firesale (Revisited)

67. Dragged Under – Never Enough

68. Thee Sacred Souls – Easier Said Than Done

69. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – My Place, My Time

70. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up!

71. John Michael Bradford, Nigel Hall, Ivan Neville – Payin’ Dues

72. Anthony B, Freddie McGregor – Save Humanity (with Freddie McGregor)

73. Bobby Hustle – Kush Storm

74. Sanchez – Goodness of God

75. Beenie Man – Want Some

76. Sizzla – Time Is Now

77. Keith & Tex – Can’t You See

78. Tropidelic, Brother Ali – People Talk (with Brother Ali)

79. Todd Carey, La Felix, Kash’d Out – Make Me Feel Good (Alright with Me)

80. Nattali Rize, Mike Love – Believer (with Mike Love)

81. Muse – Will Of The People

82. Howard Jones – Who You Really Want to Be

83. Kasabian – CHEMICALS

84. The Gabbard Brothers, Andrew Gabbard – Little Mama

85. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Nerve Flip

86. Bullet For My Valentine – Stitches

87. Gwar – Ratcatcher

88. Korpiklaani, Kevin Ridley – Interrogativa Cantilena

89. Galactic Empire – Jurassic Park Theme

90. Alestorm – The Battle of Cape Fear River

91. Ozzy Osbourne, Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

92. Queensrÿche – In Extremis

93. Lamb of God – Nevermore

94. Five Finger Death Punch – Welcome To The Circus

95. Kreator – Become Immortal

96. Downset – The Place To Be

97. Machine Head – UNHALLØWED

98. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Arrows

99. Jake Wesley Rogers, St. Lucia – Dark Bird – St. Lucia Remix

100. Rebounder – Boy Friday

101. Gilbert O’Sullivan – You Can’t Say I Didn’t Try

102. Surfer Girl, The Elovaters – Sunrise (with The Elovaters)

103. Buju Banton – Madda Badda

104. Dirty Heads – Life’s Been Good

105. One Culture – Go Green

106. Half Pint – Roads Of Life

107. Clinton Fearon – Breaking News

108. Soothsayers, Victor Rice – Last Days – Dub Version

109. Sizzla – War Dem a Deal Wid

110. Linval Thompson – Help Them Jah Jah

111. Chezidek, Irie Ites – The Game

112. The Lock Downers, Horacio Blanco – Something

113. The Bakesys – The Perfect People

114. No Trigger – Brainwashed

115. The Hempsteadys – Goldentooth

116. Coheed and Cambria – A Disappearing Act

117. Love Equals Death – 3420

118. Bloods, Laura Jane Grace – I Like You

119. The Wonder Years – Wyatt’s Song (Your Name)

120. Mikey Erg – Sick As Your Secrets

121. Weezer – Records