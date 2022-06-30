ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2022)
June is just about over and it’s another new music playlist! This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This month’s playlist features music from Bedouin Soundclash, The Interrupters, Suicide Machines, Sizzla, Stick Figure, Jimmie Allen, Flogging Molly, Nerf Herder, the Dollyrots, MCC, Broken Bells, Billy Sullivan, Buck O Nine, Ozzy, loads of others! You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha.
Playlist:
1. Bedouin Soundclash, The Skints – Shine On (feat. The Skints)
2. The Frightnrs – 30-56
3. The Interrupters – Jailbird
4. The Suicide Machines – Awake
5. Buck-O-Nine – Round Kid – Live at Earthling
6. Bruce Lee Band, Skatune Network – Putting up with All My Crazy
7. The Dollyrots – Alone Again (Naturally)
8. Beach Rats – Blown to Bits
9. Nerf Herder – We All Got Covid (Except for Linus)
10. Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid – Way of Life (with Slightly Stoopid)
11. Ballyhoo!, Kash’d Out – The Front Porch (with Kash’d Out)
12. The Movement – Beg Borrow & Steal
13. Mighty Diamonds – Fools Rush In
14. Daman, The Co-Operators – Tower Block Situation
15. The Black Seeds – Love & Fire
16. Flogging Molly – The Croppy Boy ’98
17. The Stereo – Long, Long Time
18. The Saw Doctors, John Brough – Simple Things
19. Broken Bells – We’re Not In Orbit Yet…
20. Two Door Cinema Club – Wonderful Life – Edit
21. Day Wave, KennyHoopla – See You When The End’s Near
22. The Kooks – Cold Heart – Single Edit
23. Crozet – Summer Nights
24. Dayglow – Then It All Goes Away
25. CRUISR – Thick and Thin
26. Fitz and The Tantrums – Sway
27. Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous
28. The Haunted Youth – Broken
29. Foals – Crest of the Wave
30. The Amazons – Ready For Something
31. Bret McKenzie – Dave’s Place
32. Bo Burnham – 1985
33. Billy Sullivan – Overcome
34. The Inevitables, Davey Warsop – Countdown (feat Davey Warsop)
35. The Slackers – Boogie Nowhere
36. Dub Town Rockers, KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Across the USA
37. Tunnel Vision – One Day at a Time
38. Aston Barrett Jr., The Wailers – Stand!
39. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Baby Let Your Soulshine
40. Jimmie Allen – be alright
41. Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton – Out In The Middle
42. Stephen Kellogg – It Goes Fast
43. Fantastic Cat, Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego, Brian Dunne, Hollis Brown – The Gig
44. She & Him, Zooey Deschanel, M. Ward – Wouldn’t It Be Nice
45. Jack Johnson – Don’t Look Now
46. Anna Bates – Last Man On Earth
47. Steve & Ginie Jackson – Happy
48. Florida Men – All My Friends Don’t Want to Party Anymore
49. The Venomous Pinks – Mercy
50. Cigar – We Used To
51. Punk Rock Factory, Scott Shiflett – The Bare Necessities
52. Bowling For Soup – Burn Out
53. Rise Against – Last Man Standing
54. Hidden In Plain View – Wildfire
55. Senses Fail, Connie Sgarbossa, SeeYouSpaceCowboy… – End of the World/A Game of Chess
56. Mercy Union – The Void
57. Ten Foot Pole – It’s Always Been You
58. The Flatliners – Souvenir
59. The Dreadnoughts – Battleford 1885
60. Sharon Shannon, The Reckoning Crew, Justin Adams – The Trip to Blarney
61. Joker’s Republic – Gin And Tonic
62. Nutty Skunk – Adventure Begins
63. James Shaw – Self-Medication
64. Pama International – It Breaks
65. The Rude Monkey Bones – Ska time
66. Keep Flying – Firesale (Revisited)
67. Dragged Under – Never Enough
68. Thee Sacred Souls – Easier Said Than Done
69. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – My Place, My Time
70. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up!
71. John Michael Bradford, Nigel Hall, Ivan Neville – Payin’ Dues
72. Anthony B, Freddie McGregor – Save Humanity (with Freddie McGregor)
73. Bobby Hustle – Kush Storm
74. Sanchez – Goodness of God
75. Beenie Man – Want Some
76. Sizzla – Time Is Now
77. Keith & Tex – Can’t You See
78. Tropidelic, Brother Ali – People Talk (with Brother Ali)
79. Todd Carey, La Felix, Kash’d Out – Make Me Feel Good (Alright with Me)
80. Nattali Rize, Mike Love – Believer (with Mike Love)
81. Muse – Will Of The People
82. Howard Jones – Who You Really Want to Be
83. Kasabian – CHEMICALS
84. The Gabbard Brothers, Andrew Gabbard – Little Mama
85. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Nerve Flip
86. Bullet For My Valentine – Stitches
87. Gwar – Ratcatcher
88. Korpiklaani, Kevin Ridley – Interrogativa Cantilena
89. Galactic Empire – Jurassic Park Theme
90. Alestorm – The Battle of Cape Fear River
91. Ozzy Osbourne, Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)
92. Queensrÿche – In Extremis
93. Lamb of God – Nevermore
94. Five Finger Death Punch – Welcome To The Circus
95. Kreator – Become Immortal
96. Downset – The Place To Be
97. Machine Head – UNHALLØWED
98. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Arrows
99. Jake Wesley Rogers, St. Lucia – Dark Bird – St. Lucia Remix
100. Rebounder – Boy Friday
101. Gilbert O’Sullivan – You Can’t Say I Didn’t Try
102. Surfer Girl, The Elovaters – Sunrise (with The Elovaters)
103. Buju Banton – Madda Badda
104. Dirty Heads – Life’s Been Good
105. One Culture – Go Green
106. Half Pint – Roads Of Life
107. Clinton Fearon – Breaking News
108. Soothsayers, Victor Rice – Last Days – Dub Version
109. Sizzla – War Dem a Deal Wid
110. Linval Thompson – Help Them Jah Jah
111. Chezidek, Irie Ites – The Game
112. The Lock Downers, Horacio Blanco – Something
113. The Bakesys – The Perfect People
114. No Trigger – Brainwashed
115. The Hempsteadys – Goldentooth
116. Coheed and Cambria – A Disappearing Act
117. Love Equals Death – 3420
118. Bloods, Laura Jane Grace – I Like You
119. The Wonder Years – Wyatt’s Song (Your Name)
120. Mikey Erg – Sick As Your Secrets
121. Weezer – Records