ReadJunk Playlist: New Music (May 2019)

It’s time for a new New Music playlist, this time it’s for May 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. I’ve made an awesome new Spotify playlist for you to listen to below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in May or previous months.



Playlist:

1. Howard Jones, BT – The One to Love You

2. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Black Star Dancing

3. The Riptide Movement – I’ll Be There

4. Two Door Cinema Club – Dirty Air

5. Morrissey – I Thought You Were Dead

6. Bad Suns – The World And I

7. Culture Abuse – Goo

8. Bad Religion – Candidate

9. Good Riddance – Don’t Have Time

10. Hot Water Music – Rebellion Story

11. Charger – Victim

12. Sum 41 – Out For Blood

13. Tuxedo – The Tuxedo Way

14. Kaiser Chiefs – Record Collection

15. The Skints, Jesse Royal – Love is the Devil

16. The Beat, Ranking Roger – Giving It Up

17. The Planet Smashers Aim High

18. Westbound Train – Gutter (I Should Start Listening)

19. The Aggrolites – Aggro Reggae Party

20. Buju Banton – Country For Sale

21. The Movement, SOJA – Diamond (feat. Jacob Hemphill of SOJA)

22. Keith & Tex – Global Politics

23. Steel Pulse – World Gone Mad

24. The Neville Staple Band – Working Hard Every Day

25. The Magnetics – Cinderella

26. Jonnygo Figure – Natty Take Over

27. The Green – Runaway Train

28. Garnet Silk Jr, Jesse Royal – Oak Tree (feat. Jesse Royal)

29. Shaggy, Noah Powa – Money Up (feat. Noah Powa)

30. Protoje, Lila Ike, Agent Sasco (Assassin) – Not Another Word (feat. Agent Sasco)

31. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Cool It

32. Pepper – Brand New Day

33. Ballyhoo!, Ted Bowne – Renegade

34. Buck-O-Nine – Yaya

35. Ten Foot Pole – Everything Dies

36. Masked Intruder – Just so You Know

37. Bracket – Arting Starvist

38. The Copyrights – Welcome Wagon

39. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Yankee Pride

40. Jordan Klassen – Virtuous Circle

41. Cheerleader – Bang, Bang

42. Fruit Bats – Gold Past Life

43. Corey Hart, Alan Doyle – Sonny’s Dream

44. The Waterboys – London Mick

45. Jesse Royal, Protoje – Lionorder

46. UB40 – You Haven’t Called

47. Luddy Pioneer & the Pioneers – Irie Lover

48. Charles Bradley – Lucifer

49. The Briefs – She’s the Rat

50. The Bouncing Souls – Favorite Everything

51. CJ Ramone – Stand Up

52. Cold Wrecks – Bought Right In

53. The Skapones – Picket Line

54. Ska Beat City, King Hammond – Sound System

55. The Pomps – Padd

56. The Aquabats! – BURGER RAIN!

57. Joker’s Republic, Dave Barry – Talking to Strangers

58. Flying Raccoon Suit – Nothing’s Changed

59. Half Past Two, Tahlena – Three Small Words

60. Tropidelic and Ballyhoo! – The Works

61. Hooray for Our Side – This Future

62. Frank Iero and The Future Violents – Young and Doomed

63. Joey Cape – I Know How to Run

64. The Interrupters – Gave You Everything – Acoustic