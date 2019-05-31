ReadJunk Playlist: New Music (May 2019)
It’s time for a new New Music playlist, this time it’s for May 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. I’ve made an awesome new Spotify playlist for you to listen to below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in May or previous months.
Playlist:
1. Howard Jones, BT – The One to Love You
2. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Black Star Dancing
3. The Riptide Movement – I’ll Be There
4. Two Door Cinema Club – Dirty Air
5. Morrissey – I Thought You Were Dead
6. Bad Suns – The World And I
7. Culture Abuse – Goo
8. Bad Religion – Candidate
9. Good Riddance – Don’t Have Time
10. Hot Water Music – Rebellion Story
11. Charger – Victim
12. Sum 41 – Out For Blood
13. Tuxedo – The Tuxedo Way
14. Kaiser Chiefs – Record Collection
15. The Skints, Jesse Royal – Love is the Devil
16. The Beat, Ranking Roger – Giving It Up
17. The Planet Smashers Aim High
18. Westbound Train – Gutter (I Should Start Listening)
19. The Aggrolites – Aggro Reggae Party
20. Buju Banton – Country For Sale
21. The Movement, SOJA – Diamond (feat. Jacob Hemphill of SOJA)
22. Keith & Tex – Global Politics
23. Steel Pulse – World Gone Mad
24. The Neville Staple Band – Working Hard Every Day
25. The Magnetics – Cinderella
26. Jonnygo Figure – Natty Take Over
27. The Green – Runaway Train
28. Garnet Silk Jr, Jesse Royal – Oak Tree (feat. Jesse Royal)
29. Shaggy, Noah Powa – Money Up (feat. Noah Powa)
30. Protoje, Lila Ike, Agent Sasco (Assassin) – Not Another Word (feat. Agent Sasco)
31. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Cool It
32. Pepper – Brand New Day
33. Ballyhoo!, Ted Bowne – Renegade
34. Buck-O-Nine – Yaya
35. Ten Foot Pole – Everything Dies
36. Masked Intruder – Just so You Know
37. Bracket – Arting Starvist
38. The Copyrights – Welcome Wagon
39. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Yankee Pride
40. Jordan Klassen – Virtuous Circle
41. Cheerleader – Bang, Bang
42. Fruit Bats – Gold Past Life
43. Corey Hart, Alan Doyle – Sonny’s Dream
44. The Waterboys – London Mick
45. Jesse Royal, Protoje – Lionorder
46. UB40 – You Haven’t Called
47. Luddy Pioneer & the Pioneers – Irie Lover
48. Charles Bradley – Lucifer
49. The Briefs – She’s the Rat
50. The Bouncing Souls – Favorite Everything
51. CJ Ramone – Stand Up
52. Cold Wrecks – Bought Right In
53. The Skapones – Picket Line
54. Ska Beat City, King Hammond – Sound System
55. The Pomps – Padd
56. The Aquabats! – BURGER RAIN!
57. Joker’s Republic, Dave Barry – Talking to Strangers
58. Flying Raccoon Suit – Nothing’s Changed
59. Half Past Two, Tahlena – Three Small Words
60. Tropidelic and Ballyhoo! – The Works
61. Hooray for Our Side – This Future
62. Frank Iero and The Future Violents – Young and Doomed
63. Joey Cape – I Know How to Run
64. The Interrupters – Gave You Everything – Acoustic