ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (November 2022)
November 2022 is over! This month’s playlist features music from Old 97s, Travoltas, NOFX, Emerson Hart, Lissie, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Morrissey, Metallica, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Old Crow Medicine Show, Beres Hammond and loads of others! Lots of ska, punk, reggae, folk, indie, country and other genres. You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.
Listen to the playlist below here or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Tracklisting:
1. Old 97’s – I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)
2. Travoltas – She’s Gonna Break My Heart in Two
3. NOFX – Punk Rock Cliché
4. Anti-Flag, Stacey Dee – NVREVR (feat. Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
5. Huntingtons – You Got What I Need
6. Get Dead – Safe Places
7. Emily Capell – Jump Back
8. Vic Ruggiero – Everyday Things
9. The Real McKenzies – Dead Man’s Chest
10. Hepcat – 7 Years Of Plenty
11. The Busters – LOVE BOMBS
12. Bite Me Bambi – Mall Santa
13. Madness – Our House – Live at London Palladium 2021
14. The Debonaires – One Life to Live
15. The Holophonics – Luminaire
16. We Are The Union – Yr Always Alone (On Christmas)
17. The Selecter – Celebrate The Bullet (Single Version) – 2022 Remaster
18. The Lock Downers, Dr. Woggle & The Radio, Dr. Ring Ding – No Rain
19. Larry Owens – Interlude (As Featured In “Bob Ross The Joy of Painting”)
20. Emerson Hart – Love Conquers All
21. Lissie, Morgan Page – Night Moves
22. Kaiser Chiefs – How 2 Dance
23. Courteeners – Bide Your Time – Acoustic / Remastered 2022
24. The Cure – Friday I’m in Love (Strangelove Mix) – 2022 Remaster
25. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Pretty Boy
26. The Backfires – Reflections On My TV
27. The Haunted Youth – Gone
28. BLITZ VEGA, Andy Rourke, Johnny Marr, KAV, Jagz Kooner – Strong Forever
29. CIVIC – End of The Line
30. The Dickies – Blink-183
31. 1876 – ++DGAF++
32. Fire Sale – A Fool’s Errand
33. Riverboat Gamblers – Denton
34. The Menzingers – Good Things – Demo
35. Iggy Pop – Frenzy
36. Somebody’s Child – We Could Start A War
37. The Spitfires – Enough Is Enough – Live
38. The Wombats – Dressed to Kill
39. Morrissey – Rebels Without Applause
40. Gilbert O’Sullivan – A Minute of Your Time
41. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Parasite
42. Everclear – Year of the Tiger
43. Metallica – Lux Æterna
44. Vended – Overall
45. August Burns Red, Jesse Leach – Ancestry
46. Devin Townsend – Dimensions
47. All Out War – Wrath/Plague
48. Steve Vai – In The Wind
49. Korpiklaani – Crystallomancy
50. Godsmack – Surrender
51. Disturbed – Bad Man
52. Obituary – The Wrong Time
53. Lionheart – Hell on Earth
54. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Now You Know
55. Jonnygo Figure – Worldwide
56. Sanchez, Kemar McGregor, Stephan Warren – If It’s Right, It’s Right (In Dub)
57. Sean McCann – STRONGER
58. The White Buffalo – Kingdom For A Fool
59. Ryan Bingham, Nikki Lane – Ride Me Down Easy
60. Jimmie Allen – keep em coming
61. Luke Winslow-King – Jessie’s Love Song
62. 3 Pairs of Boots – Just Call Him Love
63. Rodell Duff – Please Come Home for Christmas
64. Jordan Davis – Part Of It
65. Neon Union – Bout Damn Time
66. Old Crow Medicine Show – Trim This Tree
67. Jason Cruz and Howl – Avalanche
68. Noah Guthrie, Emily Cole – You Found Me
69. Jesse Malin – Brooklyn – Walt Whitman in the Trash
70. Fleet Foxes, Tim Bernardes – A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen (From the Amazon Original Movie “Wildcat”)
71. Loreena McKennitt – Huron Carol – Live At Knox Church, Stratford, Ontario/2021
72. Joe Yorke – Night Time
73. One Culture – Growing Pains
74. Dylan Chambers, G. Love & Special Sauce – Mystical and Paranoid
75. The Blasting Company, Ashley Nguyen DeWitt – Dizzy in Sunlight
76. Lee Fields – Save Your Tears For Someone New
77. Say She She – Wrap Myself Up In Your Love
78. Jr Thomas & Cutlass Cream – Reflections
79. Jonny Kosmo – Rolodex
80. Holy Hive – Brooklyn Ferry (Instrumental)
81. The Fuss – All the Time
82. Marcia Griffiths – When You Giving your Heart (Acoustic)
83. The Ghetto On Phyre, Half Past Two – Destroyer of Worlds
84. Roots of Creation, Arise Roots, Brett Wilson, Karim Israel – Guiding Light
85. The Saw Doctors – Uber-Valü
86. Phoenix – After Midnight
87. Mylène Farmer, AaRON – Rayon vert
88. Fitz and The Tantrums – Let Yourself Free
89. Dave Hause – Arsenic
90. Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One – Joe
91. zebrahead – Licking on a Knife for Fun
92. The Linda Lindas – Groovy Xmas
93. Five Iron Frenzy, Mike Herrera – When They Find You
94. The End Times – Double Down
95. Tom Nevers Field – Keep It Safe
96. New Found Glory – Dream Born Again
97. The Platters, The Brains – We Wish You a Merry Christmas
98. Jeff Rosenstock, Laura Stevenson – Comes a Time
99. The Holophonics – Weirdo with a Capital Oh?!
100. Iration – Coastin’ – Live
101. Grade 2 – Under the Streetlight
102. Bruce Springsteen – 7 Rooms Of Gloom
103. Duran Duran, Tove Lo, Erol Alkan – GIVE IT ALL UP (feat. Tove Lo) – [Erol Alkan’s Extended Rework] [Radio Edit]
104. Fruit Bats – Waking Up in Los Angeles
105. American Authors – Sleigh Ride
106. Dayglow, Endel – Then It All Goes Away – Dancing
107. Krooked Kings, Day Wave – Carbon Monoxide
108. The Kubricks – Numbers
109. Sizzla, Addis Records – Jah Did
110. SunDub – The Storm
111. Freddie McGregor – Don’t Forget Your Brother
112. Barrington Levy – When You’re Young and in Love
113. Beres Hammond – I Need Your Love