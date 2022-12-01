ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (November 2022)

November 2022 is over! This month’s playlist features music from Old 97s, Travoltas, NOFX, Emerson Hart, Lissie, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Morrissey, Metallica, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Old Crow Medicine Show, Beres Hammond and loads of others! Lots of ska, punk, reggae, folk, indie, country and other genres. You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.



Listen to the playlist below here or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Tracklisting:

1. Old 97’s – I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)

2. Travoltas – She’s Gonna Break My Heart in Two

3. NOFX – Punk Rock Cliché

4. Anti-Flag, Stacey Dee – NVREVR (feat. Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop)

5. Huntingtons – You Got What I Need

6. Get Dead – Safe Places

7. Emily Capell – Jump Back

8. Vic Ruggiero – Everyday Things

9. The Real McKenzies – Dead Man’s Chest

10. Hepcat – 7 Years Of Plenty

11. The Busters – LOVE BOMBS

12. Bite Me Bambi – Mall Santa

13. Madness – Our House – Live at London Palladium 2021

14. The Debonaires – One Life to Live

15. The Holophonics – Luminaire

16. We Are The Union – Yr Always Alone (On Christmas)

17. The Selecter – Celebrate The Bullet (Single Version) – 2022 Remaster

18. The Lock Downers, Dr. Woggle & The Radio, Dr. Ring Ding – No Rain

19. Larry Owens – Interlude (As Featured In “Bob Ross The Joy of Painting”)

20. Emerson Hart – Love Conquers All

21. Lissie, Morgan Page – Night Moves

22. Kaiser Chiefs – How 2 Dance

23. Courteeners – Bide Your Time – Acoustic / Remastered 2022

24. The Cure – Friday I’m in Love (Strangelove Mix) – 2022 Remaster

25. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Pretty Boy

26. The Backfires – Reflections On My TV

27. The Haunted Youth – Gone

28. BLITZ VEGA, Andy Rourke, Johnny Marr, KAV, Jagz Kooner – Strong Forever

29. CIVIC – End of The Line

30. The Dickies – Blink-183

31. 1876 – ++DGAF++

32. Fire Sale – A Fool’s Errand

33. Riverboat Gamblers – Denton

34. The Menzingers – Good Things – Demo

35. Iggy Pop – Frenzy

36. Somebody’s Child – We Could Start A War

37. The Spitfires – Enough Is Enough – Live

38. The Wombats – Dressed to Kill

39. Morrissey – Rebels Without Applause

40. Gilbert O’Sullivan – A Minute of Your Time

41. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Parasite

42. Everclear – Year of the Tiger

43. Metallica – Lux Æterna

44. Vended – Overall

45. August Burns Red, Jesse Leach – Ancestry

46. Devin Townsend – Dimensions

47. All Out War – Wrath/Plague

48. Steve Vai – In The Wind

49. Korpiklaani – Crystallomancy

50. Godsmack – Surrender

51. Disturbed – Bad Man

52. Obituary – The Wrong Time

53. Lionheart – Hell on Earth

54. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Now You Know

55. Jonnygo Figure – Worldwide

56. Sanchez, Kemar McGregor, Stephan Warren – If It’s Right, It’s Right (In Dub)

57. Sean McCann – STRONGER

58. The White Buffalo – Kingdom For A Fool

59. Ryan Bingham, Nikki Lane – Ride Me Down Easy

60. Jimmie Allen – keep em coming

61. Luke Winslow-King – Jessie’s Love Song

62. 3 Pairs of Boots – Just Call Him Love

63. Rodell Duff – Please Come Home for Christmas

64. Jordan Davis – Part Of It

65. Neon Union – Bout Damn Time

66. Old Crow Medicine Show – Trim This Tree

67. Jason Cruz and Howl – Avalanche

68. Noah Guthrie, Emily Cole – You Found Me

69. Jesse Malin – Brooklyn – Walt Whitman in the Trash

70. Fleet Foxes, Tim Bernardes – A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen (From the Amazon Original Movie “Wildcat”)

71. Loreena McKennitt – Huron Carol – Live At Knox Church, Stratford, Ontario/2021

72. Joe Yorke – Night Time

73. One Culture – Growing Pains

74. Dylan Chambers, G. Love & Special Sauce – Mystical and Paranoid

75. The Blasting Company, Ashley Nguyen DeWitt – Dizzy in Sunlight

76. Lee Fields – Save Your Tears For Someone New

77. Say She She – Wrap Myself Up In Your Love

78. Jr Thomas & Cutlass Cream – Reflections

79. Jonny Kosmo – Rolodex

80. Holy Hive – Brooklyn Ferry (Instrumental)

81. The Fuss – All the Time

82. Marcia Griffiths – When You Giving your Heart (Acoustic)

83. The Ghetto On Phyre, Half Past Two – Destroyer of Worlds

84. Roots of Creation, Arise Roots, Brett Wilson, Karim Israel – Guiding Light

85. The Saw Doctors – Uber-Valü

86. Phoenix – After Midnight

87. Mylène Farmer, AaRON – Rayon vert

88. Fitz and The Tantrums – Let Yourself Free

89. Dave Hause – Arsenic

90. Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One – Joe

91. zebrahead – Licking on a Knife for Fun

92. The Linda Lindas – Groovy Xmas

93. Five Iron Frenzy, Mike Herrera – When They Find You

94. The End Times – Double Down

95. Tom Nevers Field – Keep It Safe

96. New Found Glory – Dream Born Again

97. The Platters, The Brains – We Wish You a Merry Christmas

98. Jeff Rosenstock, Laura Stevenson – Comes a Time

99. The Holophonics – Weirdo with a Capital Oh?!

100. Iration – Coastin’ – Live

101. Grade 2 – Under the Streetlight

102. Bruce Springsteen – 7 Rooms Of Gloom

103. Duran Duran, Tove Lo, Erol Alkan – GIVE IT ALL UP (feat. Tove Lo) – [Erol Alkan’s Extended Rework] [Radio Edit]

104. Fruit Bats – Waking Up in Los Angeles

105. American Authors – Sleigh Ride

106. Dayglow, Endel – Then It All Goes Away – Dancing

107. Krooked Kings, Day Wave – Carbon Monoxide

108. The Kubricks – Numbers

109. Sizzla, Addis Records – Jah Did

110. SunDub – The Storm

111. Freddie McGregor – Don’t Forget Your Brother

112. Barrington Levy – When You’re Young and in Love

113. Beres Hammond – I Need Your Love