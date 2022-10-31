ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2022)
Happy Halloween! October 2022 is done and I gathered up a wide variety of new music for the month so there’s plenty of stuff to listen to for everybody! This month’s playlist features music from Carbon Leaf, Willie Nile, Bedouin Soundclash, Westbound Train, The Steady 45’s, MxPx, Blink-182, Cheat Codes with Jimmie Allen, We Are Scientists, Joey Harkum, All Out War and loads of others! Lots of ska, punk, reggae, folk, indie, country and other genres. You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.
Listen to the playlist below here or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Carbon Leaf – Love for Sale
2. Willie Nile, Steve Earle – Wake Up America
3. The White Buffalo – Winter Act 2
4. Dropkick Murphys – Where Trouble Is At
5. The Real McKenzies – Leave Her Johnny
6. Flogging Molly – Lead The Way
7. The Mahones – Jameson Street
8. Bedouin Soundclash – We Will Meet in a Hurricane
9. Westbound Train – Mercy, Wash Over Me
10. Bite Me Bambi – Want You Bad
11. The Interrupters – Kiss The Ground
12. Grave Danger – Wake the Dead
13. The Specials – Nelson Mandela [Extended Version] – 2022 Remaster
14. The Slackers – Tell Them No
15. The Frightnrs – Expectations
16. The Steady 45’s – After the Rain
17. The Busters – LOVE IS ART
18. Half Past Two – Magic Dance
19. Gogol Bordello – Stivali e Colbacco
20. Catbite – Scratch Me Up – punk version
21. MxPx – Unstoppable
22. blink-182 – EDGING
23. Punk Rock Factory – Thriller
24. OFF! – Circuitry’s God
25. Quicksand – Felíz
26. Anti-Flag, Jesse Leach – MODERN META MEDICINE (feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage)
27. Ten Foot Pole – Hole
28. zebrahead – Lay Me to Rest
29. The Gobshites – The Day After
30. All Time Low – Sleepwalking
31. Bayside – Strangest Faces
32. Four Year Strong – Cavalier
33. Blockage – Moshwad Prom
34. Nerf Herder – Slay
35. No Fun At All – Shine
36. Say She She – Fortune Teller
37. Lee Fields – Two Jobs
38. Claire Davis – Long Gone
39. Thee Sacred Souls – Love Is The Way
40. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Do You Know The Man
41. Eddy Smith & The 507 – Love Sick
42. Karen Lee Andrews – Digging up Graves
43. The California Honeydrops – Tumblin’
44. Cheat Codes, Jimmie Allen – Lose You
45. BRELAND – Natural
46. Trapper Schoepp – Dink’s Song
47. Trampled by Turtles – Starting Over
48. Stephen Kellogg – If Anyone Is Listening
49. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Wolfman Can’t Come
50. The Bullets – Ragged
51. Great Lake Swimmers – The Legend of Bobby Bird
52. Tom Waits – Lost In The Harbour – Live
53. Vistas – Follow You Down
54. We Are Scientists – Less From You
55. St. Lucia – Gimme The Night
56. Broken Bells – One Night
57. Royal Cinema, Tim Myers – High Tides
58. Dayglow – Radio
59. The Haunted Youth – I Feel Like Shit And I Wanna Die
60. Electric Pets – Make You Mine
61. Freja The Dragon, Peter Bjorn and John – Closer
62. The Appetizers – Pick Up The Pieces
63. Less Than Jake – No One to Judge Me
64. The Anchorage – Dead Man’s Party
65. Stop the Presses – Rebel Girl
66. Soothsayers, Victor Rice – Glass Fish – Radio Edit
67. Victims of Circumstance – Somebody Told Me
68. Neckscars – Ray Of Pain
69. American Television – Moments
70. The Sleeping Souls – Liar/Lover
71. Church Girls – I Hate This House
72. M.U.T.T. – High With You
73. The Guillotines – Maggie’s Back
74. Panic Problem – Naysayers
75. We The Kings, Derek Sanders – When We Were Young
76. Ghost – Respite On The Spitalfields
77. All Out War – Glorious Devastation
78. Spiritworld – Relic of Damnation
79. Mourning Noise – Misery Loves Me
80. Disturbed – Divisive
81. L.A. Guns – Overdrive
82. Joey Harkum, Bumpin Uglies – Hold On
83. Queen – Face It Alone
84. Bruce Springsteen – Nightshift
85. The Subways – Black Wax
86. Dancing On Tables – Letters
87. Somebody’s Child – Sell Out
88. Cozy Slippers – Remi
89. Duane Stephenson – Guns & Roses
90. Cocoa Tea – If Jah Is for Us
91. Junior Kelly – Protection
92. Stick Figure – Sound System
93. Sanchez – Original Song
94. Pupajim, Joe Yorke – Pressure
95. Tribal Seeds – Tempest
96. I Kong, Max Romeo, The 18th Parallel – Just Like The Rainbow
97. Binho Ribeiro, Julian Marley – Blessed
98. Dirty Heads – Make Me
99. Trensettahs Sound System, Mykal Rose – Rich Getting Rich
100. Twan Tee, Oddy, Davojah – Caan Push We Over
101. SunDub Spirits – Eat Music
102. Jade Tremba, Scientist – Dub The Way You Dub
103. KBong Goodbye, My Friend
104. Johnny Cosmic, KBong, Knowledgeborn07 – Daily Hope (with KBong & KnowledgeBorn07)
105. Circa Waves – Do You Wanna Talk
106. White Lies – Trouble In America
107. Connie Constance – Hurt You
108. Sea Girls – Falling Apart
109. Editors – Vibe
110. Jimmy Eat World – Place Your Debts
111. Arctic Monkeys – I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
112. Sammy Kay, Lydia Loveless – Astrozombies
113. Billy Sullivan – Running Out Of Time
114. Jack Johnson, Rogê – Sunsets For Somebody Else (feat. Rogê) – Brasil Version
115. Ocean Flaws – Floating Faces
116. Denez Prigent – Marv ma mestrez
117. Bear McCreary, Fiona Apple – Where the Shadows Lie