ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2022)

Happy Halloween! October 2022 is done and I gathered up a wide variety of new music for the month so there’s plenty of stuff to listen to for everybody! This month’s playlist features music from Carbon Leaf, Willie Nile, Bedouin Soundclash, Westbound Train, The Steady 45’s, MxPx, Blink-182, Cheat Codes with Jimmie Allen, We Are Scientists, Joey Harkum, All Out War and loads of others! Lots of ska, punk, reggae, folk, indie, country and other genres. You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.



Listen to the playlist below here or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Carbon Leaf – Love for Sale

2. Willie Nile, Steve Earle – Wake Up America

3. The White Buffalo – Winter Act 2

4. Dropkick Murphys – Where Trouble Is At

5. The Real McKenzies – Leave Her Johnny

6. Flogging Molly – Lead The Way

7. The Mahones – Jameson Street

8. Bedouin Soundclash – We Will Meet in a Hurricane

9. Westbound Train – Mercy, Wash Over Me

10. Bite Me Bambi – Want You Bad

11. The Interrupters – Kiss The Ground

12. Grave Danger – Wake the Dead

13. The Specials – Nelson Mandela [Extended Version] – 2022 Remaster

14. The Slackers – Tell Them No

15. The Frightnrs – Expectations

16. The Steady 45’s – After the Rain

17. The Busters – LOVE IS ART

18. Half Past Two – Magic Dance

19. Gogol Bordello – Stivali e Colbacco

20. Catbite – Scratch Me Up – punk version

21. MxPx – Unstoppable

22. blink-182 – EDGING

23. Punk Rock Factory – Thriller

24. OFF! – Circuitry’s God

25. Quicksand – Felíz

26. Anti-Flag, Jesse Leach – MODERN META MEDICINE (feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage)

27. Ten Foot Pole – Hole

28. zebrahead – Lay Me to Rest

29. The Gobshites – The Day After

30. All Time Low – Sleepwalking

31. Bayside – Strangest Faces

32. Four Year Strong – Cavalier

33. Blockage – Moshwad Prom

34. Nerf Herder – Slay

35. No Fun At All – Shine

36. Say She She – Fortune Teller

37. Lee Fields – Two Jobs

38. Claire Davis – Long Gone

39. Thee Sacred Souls – Love Is The Way

40. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Do You Know The Man

41. Eddy Smith & The 507 – Love Sick

42. Karen Lee Andrews – Digging up Graves

43. The California Honeydrops – Tumblin’

44. Cheat Codes, Jimmie Allen – Lose You

45. BRELAND – Natural

46. Trapper Schoepp – Dink’s Song

47. Trampled by Turtles – Starting Over

48. Stephen Kellogg – If Anyone Is Listening

49. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Wolfman Can’t Come

50. The Bullets – Ragged

51. Great Lake Swimmers – The Legend of Bobby Bird

52. Tom Waits – Lost In The Harbour – Live

53. Vistas – Follow You Down

54. We Are Scientists – Less From You

55. St. Lucia – Gimme The Night

56. Broken Bells – One Night

57. Royal Cinema, Tim Myers – High Tides

58. Dayglow – Radio

59. The Haunted Youth – I Feel Like Shit And I Wanna Die

60. Electric Pets – Make You Mine

61. Freja The Dragon, Peter Bjorn and John – Closer

62. The Appetizers – Pick Up The Pieces

63. Less Than Jake – No One to Judge Me

64. The Anchorage – Dead Man’s Party

65. Stop the Presses – Rebel Girl

66. Soothsayers, Victor Rice – Glass Fish – Radio Edit

67. Victims of Circumstance – Somebody Told Me

68. Neckscars – Ray Of Pain

69. American Television – Moments

70. The Sleeping Souls – Liar/Lover

71. Church Girls – I Hate This House

72. M.U.T.T. – High With You

73. The Guillotines – Maggie’s Back

74. Panic Problem – Naysayers

75. We The Kings, Derek Sanders – When We Were Young

76. Ghost – Respite On The Spitalfields

77. All Out War – Glorious Devastation

78. Spiritworld – Relic of Damnation

79. Mourning Noise – Misery Loves Me

80. Disturbed – Divisive

81. L.A. Guns – Overdrive

82. Joey Harkum, Bumpin Uglies – Hold On

83. Queen – Face It Alone

84. Bruce Springsteen – Nightshift

85. The Subways – Black Wax

86. Dancing On Tables – Letters

87. Somebody’s Child – Sell Out

88. Cozy Slippers – Remi

89. Duane Stephenson – Guns & Roses

90. Cocoa Tea – If Jah Is for Us

91. Junior Kelly – Protection

92. Stick Figure – Sound System

93. Sanchez – Original Song

94. Pupajim, Joe Yorke – Pressure

95. Tribal Seeds – Tempest

96. I Kong, Max Romeo, The 18th Parallel – Just Like The Rainbow

97. Binho Ribeiro, Julian Marley – Blessed

98. Dirty Heads – Make Me

99. Trensettahs Sound System, Mykal Rose – Rich Getting Rich

100. Twan Tee, Oddy, Davojah – Caan Push We Over

101. SunDub Spirits – Eat Music

102. Jade Tremba, Scientist – Dub The Way You Dub

103. KBong Goodbye, My Friend

104. Johnny Cosmic, KBong, Knowledgeborn07 – Daily Hope (with KBong & KnowledgeBorn07)

105. Circa Waves – Do You Wanna Talk

106. White Lies – Trouble In America

107. Connie Constance – Hurt You

108. Sea Girls – Falling Apart

109. Editors – Vibe

110. Jimmy Eat World – Place Your Debts

111. Arctic Monkeys – I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

112. Sammy Kay, Lydia Loveless – Astrozombies

113. Billy Sullivan – Running Out Of Time

114. Jack Johnson, Rogê – Sunsets For Somebody Else (feat. Rogê) – Brasil Version

115. Ocean Flaws – Floating Faces

116. Denez Prigent – Marv ma mestrez

117. Bear McCreary, Fiona Apple – Where the Shadows Lie