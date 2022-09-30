ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2022)
September 2022 is at the end and I gathered up a wide variety of new music for the month of September so there’s plenty of stuff to listen to for everybody! This month’s playlist features music from Bedouin Soundclash, Half Past Two, Stop the Presses, The White Buffalo, Dan Vapid and the Cheats, NOFX, Breland, Blockage, Trampled by Turtles, In Flames, Say She She and loads of others! Lots of ska, punk, reggae, folk, indie, country and other genres. You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.
Listen to the playlist below here or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Bedouin Soundclash, Aimee Interrupter – Walk Through Fire (feat. Aimee Interrupter)
2. Less Than Jake – The High Cost of Low Living – Acoustic
3. Half Past Two – Curtain Call
4. The Slackers – New York Berlin
5. The Steady 45’s – Swing and Sway
6. Stop the Presses – Swords
7. The Kubricks – The Resistance
8. Nick and the Adversaries – Check the Boxes
9. NOFX – Darby Crashing Your Party
10. Dan Vapid & the Cheats – Mr. Belittle
11. Jesse Malin – The Angel to the Slave
12. Blockage – Goodbye California
13. The Manges – Lucky Tiger
14. Radkey – Better Than This
15. Record Thieves – Eyelids
16. Billy Idol – Running From The Ghost
17. Dropkick Murphys – All You Fonies
18. The White Buffalo – Not Today
19. Flogging Molly – Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails)
20. The Mahones – Holloway Jack
21. Sharon Shannon, Lucia Evans – The Reckoning
22. The Real McKenzies – Scotland the Brave
23. Ocean Flaws – Heavy As The Moon
24. Broken Bells – Love On The Run
25. Fitz and The Tantrums – Moneymaker
26. The Church – The Hypnogogue
27. Two Door Cinema Club – Everybody’s Cool
28. Howard Jones – Celebrate It Together
29. Panic Problem – Panic Problem – Special Single Version
30. Buzzcocks – Manchester Rain
31. OFF! – Kill to Be Heard
32. Stick Figure – Old Sunrise
33. Shwayze, The Elovaters – Gone With The Wind
34. Andrés Cotter, Roddy Radiation Byers and The Skabilly Rebels, The Specials – Roddy Came Home
35. Dub Town Rockers, The Aggrolites – Oh So Good
36. Ballyhoo! – Dammit
37. Yehoud-I & Imanouel, The Co-Operators – Sooner or Later
38. Tribal Seeds, Reggaeville – Irie up (Ganjaville Riddim)
39. Jimmie Allen – settle on back
40. BRELAND – For What It’s Worth
41. Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett – Same Boat
42. Corey Kent – Hood of That Car
43. Rodell Duff – Just In Case
44. Lissie – Chasing the Sun
45. Trampled by Turtles – On the Highway
46. Rocky Votolato – Becoming Human
47. John McCutcheon – The Ride
48. Jeff Hulett – Town Called Belle
49. Chris Shiflett – Born & Raised
50. Marcus Mumford – Better Angels
51. Sea Song Sessions, Jon Boden, Seth Lakeman, Ben Nicholls, Emily Portman, Jack Rutter – Jack and the Bear Skin
52. Chuck Ragan – Trenchfoot
53. Dave Hause – Benson and Hedges
54. Tom Waits – Table Top Joe – Live
55. Sea Girls – Falling Apart
56. Courteeners – It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess – Single Edit
57. No Fun At All – See the Splendor
58. St. Lucia – Take Me Away
59. Ten Foot Pole – F Around and Find Out
60. Mikey And His Uke, Lindsay McDougall, Milo Aukerman, Roger Lima – Quart In Session – Cover Version
61. Dancing On Tables – So What
62. Dub Inc – Allons leur dire
63. Somebody’s Child – Broken Record
64. Vistas Back Of The Car – Edit
65. Sure Sure – 123
66. Cults – Sleeping Through Sunshine
67. Jalen Ngonda – Just Like You Used To
68. The California Honeydrops – Good Times
69. Stereo League – Seasons of Trouble
70. Monophonics, Kelly Finnigan – Sage Motel
71. Say She She – Pink Roses
72. Dawn Brothers, DeWolff – Hear Me Singing (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
73. Jensine Benitez, Thee Sacred Souls – Ilusión De Amor
74. Ironsides – Changing Light
75. Danny Toeman – Feel My Soul
76. Marker Starling – Diamond Violence
77. Lee Fields – Forever
78. The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Aaron Frazer – Help Me To Understand
79. The Commonheart – Half at Home in Love
80. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, midories, Neru Nagahama, Katakura High School Wind Orchestra – Tsubame
81. Big D and the Kids Table – Try Out Your Voice 2020
82. SEVEN STEP – Run like a shot
83. The Abruptors – When I Change
84. Max Romeo – Every Man Ought To Know
85. Bumpin Uglies, Ballyhoo!, Tropidelic – Healthy Competition (with Ballyhoo! & Tropidelic)
86. Kash’d Out, Pepper – Dirty Mind
87. Beres Hammond – American Dream
88. Duane Stephenson, Exco Levi -That’s What She Loves
89. Protoje, Jorja Smith – Ten Cane Row (feat. Jorja Smith)
90. Big Mountain – Hear That Sound
91. Johnny and the Seagulls – Rum
92. The Hawaiians – Welcome to My Batcave
93. Joe Strummer – Secret Agent Man
94. Bruce Springsteen – Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
95. The Menzingers – Burn – Demo
96. Gogol Bordello, H.R. – The Era of the End of Eras
97. Cockney Rejects – Paper Tiger
98. Cigar – These Chances
99. Disturbed -Unstoppable
100. Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde – Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)
101. Drowning Pool – Hate Against Hate
102. In Flames – Foregone Pt. 1
103. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] -Hold Me Forever
104. Últimos Glaciares -Azul – Live
105. Cozy Slippers -Nobody Knows Me, Anyhow
106. Dayglow – Second Nature
107. Circa Waves – Do You Wanna Talk
108. Men I Trust – Billie Toppy
109. Anthony da Costa – Accountable
110. The War On Drugs – Oceans of Darkness
111. Pixies – Nomatterday
112. Weezer – What Happens After You?
113. We Are Scientists – Operator Error
114. Bad Suns – Life Jacket
115. Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher – Birth Of An Accidental Hipster
116. Danny Goffey – Looking After Number One
117. Gramps Morgan – A Moon to Remember
118. Julian Marley – Don’t ruin my world (Soil of life)
119. Alific, KBong, Johnny Cosmic, Man of the Forests – Take It Easy
120. Bobby Hustle, Mikey General – Mountain
121. Milow, Skip Marley – Until The Sun Comes Up
122. Bushman – Evil Con Evil
123. The Yutes, Tarrus Riley – Better Days
124. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy – The Witches Are Back