ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2022)

September 2022 is at the end and I gathered up a wide variety of new music for the month of September so there’s plenty of stuff to listen to for everybody! This month’s playlist features music from Bedouin Soundclash, Half Past Two, Stop the Presses, The White Buffalo, Dan Vapid and the Cheats, NOFX, Breland, Blockage, Trampled by Turtles, In Flames, Say She She and loads of others! Lots of ska, punk, reggae, folk, indie, country and other genres. You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.



Listen to the playlist below here or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Bedouin Soundclash, Aimee Interrupter – Walk Through Fire (feat. Aimee Interrupter)

2. Less Than Jake – The High Cost of Low Living – Acoustic

3. Half Past Two – Curtain Call

4. The Slackers – New York Berlin

5. The Steady 45’s – Swing and Sway

6. Stop the Presses – Swords

7. The Kubricks – The Resistance

8. Nick and the Adversaries – Check the Boxes

9. NOFX – Darby Crashing Your Party

10. Dan Vapid & the Cheats – Mr. Belittle

11. Jesse Malin – The Angel to the Slave

12. Blockage – Goodbye California

13. The Manges – Lucky Tiger

14. Radkey – Better Than This

15. Record Thieves – Eyelids

16. Billy Idol – Running From The Ghost

17. Dropkick Murphys – All You Fonies

18. The White Buffalo – Not Today

19. Flogging Molly – Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails)

20. The Mahones – Holloway Jack

21. Sharon Shannon, Lucia Evans – The Reckoning

22. The Real McKenzies – Scotland the Brave

23. Ocean Flaws – Heavy As The Moon

24. Broken Bells – Love On The Run

25. Fitz and The Tantrums – Moneymaker

26. The Church – The Hypnogogue

27. Two Door Cinema Club – Everybody’s Cool

28. Howard Jones – Celebrate It Together

29. Panic Problem – Panic Problem – Special Single Version

30. Buzzcocks – Manchester Rain

31. OFF! – Kill to Be Heard

32. Stick Figure – Old Sunrise

33. Shwayze, The Elovaters – Gone With The Wind

34. Andrés Cotter, Roddy Radiation Byers and The Skabilly Rebels, The Specials – Roddy Came Home

35. Dub Town Rockers, The Aggrolites – Oh So Good

36. Ballyhoo! – Dammit

37. Yehoud-I & Imanouel, The Co-Operators – Sooner or Later

38. Tribal Seeds, Reggaeville – Irie up (Ganjaville Riddim)

39. Jimmie Allen – settle on back

40. BRELAND – For What It’s Worth

41. Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett – Same Boat

42. Corey Kent – Hood of That Car

43. Rodell Duff – Just In Case

44. Lissie – Chasing the Sun

45. Trampled by Turtles – On the Highway

46. Rocky Votolato – Becoming Human

47. John McCutcheon – The Ride

48. Jeff Hulett – Town Called Belle

49. Chris Shiflett – Born & Raised

50. Marcus Mumford – Better Angels

51. Sea Song Sessions, Jon Boden, Seth Lakeman, Ben Nicholls, Emily Portman, Jack Rutter – Jack and the Bear Skin

52. Chuck Ragan – Trenchfoot

53. Dave Hause – Benson and Hedges

54. Tom Waits – Table Top Joe – Live

55. Sea Girls – Falling Apart

56. Courteeners – It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess – Single Edit

57. No Fun At All – See the Splendor

58. St. Lucia – Take Me Away

59. Ten Foot Pole – F Around and Find Out

60. Mikey And His Uke, Lindsay McDougall, Milo Aukerman, Roger Lima – Quart In Session – Cover Version

61. Dancing On Tables – So What

62. Dub Inc – Allons leur dire

63. Somebody’s Child – Broken Record

64. Vistas Back Of The Car – Edit

65. Sure Sure – 123

66. Cults – Sleeping Through Sunshine

67. Jalen Ngonda – Just Like You Used To

68. The California Honeydrops – Good Times

69. Stereo League – Seasons of Trouble

70. Monophonics, Kelly Finnigan – Sage Motel

71. Say She She – Pink Roses

72. Dawn Brothers, DeWolff – Hear Me Singing (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

73. Jensine Benitez, Thee Sacred Souls – Ilusión De Amor

74. Ironsides – Changing Light

75. Danny Toeman – Feel My Soul

76. Marker Starling – Diamond Violence

77. Lee Fields – Forever

78. The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Aaron Frazer – Help Me To Understand

79. The Commonheart – Half at Home in Love

80. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, midories, Neru Nagahama, Katakura High School Wind Orchestra – Tsubame

81. Big D and the Kids Table – Try Out Your Voice 2020

82. SEVEN STEP – Run like a shot

83. The Abruptors – When I Change

84. Max Romeo – Every Man Ought To Know

85. Bumpin Uglies, Ballyhoo!, Tropidelic – Healthy Competition (with Ballyhoo! & Tropidelic)

86. Kash’d Out, Pepper – Dirty Mind

87. Beres Hammond – American Dream

88. Duane Stephenson, Exco Levi -That’s What She Loves

89. Protoje, Jorja Smith – Ten Cane Row (feat. Jorja Smith)

90. Big Mountain – Hear That Sound

91. Johnny and the Seagulls – Rum

92. The Hawaiians – Welcome to My Batcave

93. Joe Strummer – Secret Agent Man

94. Bruce Springsteen – Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

95. The Menzingers – Burn – Demo

96. Gogol Bordello, H.R. – The Era of the End of Eras

97. Cockney Rejects – Paper Tiger

98. Cigar – These Chances

99. Disturbed -Unstoppable

100. Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde – Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

101. Drowning Pool – Hate Against Hate

102. In Flames – Foregone Pt. 1

103. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] -Hold Me Forever

104. Últimos Glaciares -Azul – Live

105. Cozy Slippers -Nobody Knows Me, Anyhow

106. Dayglow – Second Nature

107. Circa Waves – Do You Wanna Talk

108. Men I Trust – Billie Toppy

109. Anthony da Costa – Accountable

110. The War On Drugs – Oceans of Darkness

111. Pixies – Nomatterday

112. Weezer – What Happens After You?

113. We Are Scientists – Operator Error

114. Bad Suns – Life Jacket

115. Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher – Birth Of An Accidental Hipster

116. Danny Goffey – Looking After Number One

117. Gramps Morgan – A Moon to Remember

118. Julian Marley – Don’t ruin my world (Soil of life)

119. Alific, KBong, Johnny Cosmic, Man of the Forests – Take It Easy

120. Bobby Hustle, Mikey General – Mountain

121. Milow, Skip Marley – Until The Sun Comes Up

122. Bushman – Evil Con Evil

123. The Yutes, Tarrus Riley – Better Days

124. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy – The Witches Are Back