ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (October 2019)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 31st, 2019
Happy Halloween! It’s not a Halloween playlist but it’s another ReadJunk New Music playlist, this time it’s for October 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: The Narrowbacks, Alan Doyle, Anti-Flag, Aquabats, Common Kings, Mark Foggos Skasters, Midnight Mantics, Stereophonics, High School Football Heroes, Huey Lewis & The News, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. Something for everybody, as usual with my playlists.
If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!
Playlist:
1. The Narrowbacks – On the Radio
2. Alan Doyle with Dean Brody – We Don’t Wanna Go Home
3. Trapper Schoepp – Free Fallin’
4. The Walker Roaders – The Story
5. The Dreadnoughts – Joli rouge
6. The Menzingers – Hello Exile
7. Anti-Flag – Christian Nationalist
8. Subhumans – Fear and Confusion
9. Tsunami Bomb – Petaluma
10. Green Day – Fire, Ready, Aim”
11. The Aquabats – Skeleton Inside!
12. The Interrupters – Bad Guy
13. Mark Foggo’s Skasters – Do the Monkey
14. Bruce Lee Band – Never Been Quite Like This
15. The Void Union – The News Cycle
16. The Abruptors – Same as Tomorrow
17. Rukumbine – Deja Vu
18. Bedouin Soundclash – St. Jude of the Floors
19. Common Kings, Landon McNamara – Neil Armstrong
20. Stick Figure – Once in a Lifetime
21. Luciano – Computerize
22. Jesse Royal, Randy Valentine – Glad To Be
23. The Expendables – Burning Up
24. Death Of Guitar Pop – Singles Night
25. The Simmertones – Missing You
26. Imperial Leisure – Albanian Night
27. King Prawn – Worse For Where
28. High School Football Heroes – What Seems True to You
29. Keep Flying – The Strongest Man in the World
30. [spunge] – Jump on Demand – Live
31. Booze & Glory – My Heart is Burning
32. Lagwagon – Stealing Light
33. H2O – I Want More
34. Sharp Shock – Silly Girl
35. The Riptide Movement- Is This What We’re All Living for?
36. Steven Bradley – Pre-Emptive Strike
37. Huey Lewis & The News – Her Love Is Killin’ Me
38. David Hasselhoff – Heroes
39. Midnight Mantics – We Are Everyone
40. Mayer Hawthorne – Over
41. Subshine – Florence
42. Peter Bjorn and John – Rusty Nail
43. Space March – Tokyo
44. Cheerleader – Chimera
45. Scarlet Drive – Ghosted
46. MakeWar – Sails
47. Sammy Kay – Silver Dollar
48. Jonah Ray – Be Stupid, I Dare You To!
49. Red City Radio – Young, Beautiful & Broke
50. The Replacements – We’ll Inherit The Earth – Bearsville Version
51. The Rifles – Talking
52. Liam Gallagher – Meadow
53. Keane – Stupid Things – Single Version
54. Stereophonics – Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day
55. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen