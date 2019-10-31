ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (October 2019)

Happy Halloween! It’s not a Halloween playlist but it’s another ReadJunk New Music playlist, this time it’s for October 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: The Narrowbacks, Alan Doyle, Anti-Flag, Aquabats, Common Kings, Mark Foggos Skasters, Midnight Mantics, Stereophonics, High School Football Heroes, Huey Lewis & The News, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. Something for everybody, as usual with my playlists.



If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!

Playlist:

1. The Narrowbacks – On the Radio

2. Alan Doyle with Dean Brody – We Don’t Wanna Go Home

3. Trapper Schoepp – Free Fallin’

4. The Walker Roaders – The Story

5. The Dreadnoughts – Joli rouge

6. The Menzingers – Hello Exile

7. Anti-Flag – Christian Nationalist

8. Subhumans – Fear and Confusion

9. Tsunami Bomb – Petaluma

10. Green Day – Fire, Ready, Aim”

11. The Aquabats – Skeleton Inside!

12. The Interrupters – Bad Guy

13. Mark Foggo’s Skasters – Do the Monkey

14. Bruce Lee Band – Never Been Quite Like This

15. The Void Union – The News Cycle

16. The Abruptors – Same as Tomorrow

17. Rukumbine – Deja Vu

18. Bedouin Soundclash – St. Jude of the Floors

19. Common Kings, Landon McNamara – Neil Armstrong

20. Stick Figure – Once in a Lifetime

21. Luciano – Computerize

22. Jesse Royal, Randy Valentine – Glad To Be

23. The Expendables – Burning Up

24. Death Of Guitar Pop – Singles Night

25. The Simmertones – Missing You

26. Imperial Leisure – Albanian Night

27. King Prawn – Worse For Where

28. High School Football Heroes – What Seems True to You

29. Keep Flying – The Strongest Man in the World

30. [spunge] – Jump on Demand – Live

31. Booze & Glory – My Heart is Burning

32. Lagwagon – Stealing Light

33. H2O – I Want More

34. Sharp Shock – Silly Girl

35. The Riptide Movement- Is This What We’re All Living for?

36. Steven Bradley – Pre-Emptive Strike

37. Huey Lewis & The News – Her Love Is Killin’ Me

38. David Hasselhoff – Heroes

39. Midnight Mantics – We Are Everyone

40. Mayer Hawthorne – Over

41. Subshine – Florence

42. Peter Bjorn and John – Rusty Nail

43. Space March – Tokyo

44. Cheerleader – Chimera

45. Scarlet Drive – Ghosted

46. MakeWar – Sails

47. Sammy Kay – Silver Dollar

48. Jonah Ray – Be Stupid, I Dare You To!

49. Red City Radio – Young, Beautiful & Broke

50. The Replacements – We’ll Inherit The Earth – Bearsville Version

51. The Rifles – Talking

52. Liam Gallagher – Meadow

53. Keane – Stupid Things – Single Version

54. Stereophonics – Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day

55. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen