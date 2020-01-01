A Quiet Place Part II Trailer Is Here!

Happy New Year, how about the full trailer for A Quiet Place Part II? The first movie was a great success so it was only a matter of time before they would do a sequel. Just as that movie ends, you want to see more so here we are. This one looks different because the cast is a lot bigger this time with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou appearing. The movie still looks intense and entertaining, although this is just the trailer anyway.



Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Just like the first movie, this one is directed & written by John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe; along with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. It set to open in theaters on March 20th, 2020.