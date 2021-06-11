Disney Plus Premiered Monsters At Work Trailer This Morning

The latest Pixar thing to hit Disney Plus (well besides the movie Luca) will be Monsters At Work series. It stars Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler and others. The trailer doesn’t really offer up much but gives you an idea on where some of the focus will be.



The series mainly focuses on the M.I.F.T. crew and the Laugh Floor. No more scares, at least that’s shown in the trailer anyway. The series starts streaming on its new date, Wednesday, July 7th.