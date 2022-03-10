Greenland Whalefishers Premiere New Music Video for “St. Patrick’s Day Drinking”

Norway’s answer to the Pogues, Greenland Whalefishers, have released a new single and premiered the music video for the track called “St. Patrick’s Day Drinking.” Sounds good! You can watch it below!



The video was filmed in the streets and the surroundings of Bergen, Norway and in an Irish Pub in Bergen called Finnegan’s Irish Pub.

I believe this is the first single or new material since the band’s latest album, Based on a True Story.

The song is also available on streaming services.