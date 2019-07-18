IT: Chapter Two Final Trailer Is Here. Be Afraid!

It: Chapter Two final trailer is here, and after the teaser trailer being released in the Spring, I’m still having nightmares of that creepy lady. In this trailer, we get more glimpses of the characters, now 27 years later and this movie just looks terrifying.



what I loved about the first movie was the Goonies / Stranger Things feel to it. Now, not sure since they are adults now and not sure it will have the same feel to it. There will be flashbacks of course. I’m still interested and curious to see how things turn up and end though. The trailer does a great job of telling you each person and how much they look like their younger characters. Will I be brave enough to see this in theaters? Probably not haha.

Jessica Chastain stars as Beverly, James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, and Andy Bean as Stanley. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise.

The film is slated for release in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2019 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.