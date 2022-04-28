Jurassic World Dominion Trailer 2 Is Out!

Universal Pictures

The first Jurassic World Dominion trailer was great to see, and we get even more scenes in trailer 2, which premiered this morning from Universal Pictures. We get a better sense of some of the plot, more interactions with the OG and new crew of Jurassic movies, and more terrifying dinos! You can order tickets now for showing, so you know it’s approaching quickly!



I have a feeling I’m going to be on the edge of my seat for the entire movie, in hopes one of the original cast members don’t bite it. I’m hoping they survive but I’m sure they will go new Star Wars trilogy route and kill someone off. Hopefully not. It’s just great to see Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill together again. If they kill off Dr. Ian Malcom, we riot, right?

Either way, looks like it’s going to be a fun and exciting movie. Do I bring a change of underwear, just in case?

From the Universal youtube page: