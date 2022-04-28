Jurassic World Dominion Trailer 2 Is Out!
Media | Apr 28th, 2022
The first Jurassic World Dominion trailer was great to see, and we get even more scenes in trailer 2, which premiered this morning from Universal Pictures. We get a better sense of some of the plot, more interactions with the OG and new crew of Jurassic movies, and more terrifying dinos! You can order tickets now for showing, so you know it’s approaching quickly!
I have a feeling I’m going to be on the edge of my seat for the entire movie, in hopes one of the original cast members don’t bite it. I’m hoping they survive but I’m sure they will go new Star Wars trilogy route and kill someone off. Hopefully not. It’s just great to see Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill together again. If they kill off Dr. Ian Malcom, we riot, right?
Either way, looks like it’s going to be a fun and exciting movie. Do I bring a change of underwear, just in case?
From the Universal youtube page:
This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.
From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.
Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.
The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.
Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015’s Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion is produced by acclaimed franchise producers Frank Marshall p.g.a. and Patrick Crowley p.g.a. and is executive produced by legendary, Oscar®-winning franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire and Colin Trevorrow.
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment present, in association with Perfect World Pictures, a Colin Trevorrow film. jurassicworld.com