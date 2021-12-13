MacGruber Recap Music Video Featuring Maya Rudolph Is Hilarious!

MacGruber, the series, will be premiering on NBC’s Peacock on December 16th and all episodes will be available that day. This has been long-awaited believe it or not since people finally came around to loving MacGruber after the movie came out. I was singing it’s praises since day 1 and can’t wait to watch this series!



I haven’t seen the movie in awhile but plan on watching it this week before the new series premieres on Thursday. For those that don’t want to re-watch the movie, this is a hilarious recap of the movie. It’s sung by Maya Rudolph, who also starred in MacGruber as his past love interest Casey.

The new series plot is this:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Mickey Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

MacGruber is streaming December 16th on Peacock! Plus, watch MacGruber the movie streaming now.