“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.” Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer is here but you probably aren’t surprised by that if you saw Spider-Man: No Way Home last weekend. In the video, you get a glimpse of what’s to come for Doctor Strange and I’m here for it!



I was a bit surprised to see this in the theater for Spider-Man and was really happy we got a substantial end credits scene for once…which basically is this trailer. Seeing Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda should be quite interesting, and there’s even some elements from What If…carrying over into this film as well. I was skeptical about What If but it ended up being fun and somewhat relatable to the MCU for some things. The movie is currently going through some extensive re-shoots which hopefully doesn’t mean that Marvel is really unhappy with Sam Raimi’s direction so far. We’ll see how the final product is next year.

This movie comes out in theaters on May 6th, 2022! The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez. Its directed by Sam Raimi and music by Danny Elfman.