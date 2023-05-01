ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2023)

It’s May 1st and the ReadJunk April 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Ghost, The Heavy Heavy, Rancid, The Gaslight Anthem, Levellers, Iration, Joe Samba, The Prizefighters, AJJ, Rehasher, Frenzel Rhomb, Claire Davis, Chayce Beckham and more! Lots of different genres!



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Ghost – Jesus He Knows Me

2. Rancid – Tomorrow Never Comes

3. The Gaslight Anthem – Positive Charge

4. The Heavy Heavy – Desert Raven

5. Levellers – Man O’ War

6. AJJ – The Baby Panda

7. The Nude Party – Ride On

8. The Vegabonds, Womz – Kids

9. Iration – IRL

10. Easy Star All-Stars, The Skints – Ziggy Stardust (feat. The Skints)

11. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Hollie Cook – Play My Games

12. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Somewhere

13. The Elovaters – M.I.A

14. The Expendables, Ballyhoo! – Original One of a Kind (with Howi Spangler of Ballyhoo!)

15. Joe Samba – Create Something

16. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Love In Time

17. Dub Town Rockers, The Movement – Vámonos

18. The Prizefighters – Kick the Can

19. The Utopians – How The World Turns

20. J Navarro & the Traitors – One Hand

21. Half Past Two – Things U C In Me

22. Death Of Guitar Pop – First In, Last Out

23. The Capturers – Run

24. The Interrupters – Get Down Moses – Bonus Track

25. Coolie Ranx – Flippen Pages

26. The Selecter – War War War

27. Rehasher – Rabbit Hole

28. DRAIN – Good Good Things

29. Bowling For Soup – Hey Mario

30. The Aquadolls – Burn Baby Burn

31. Decent Criminal – You Dog

32. Jughead‘s Revenge – Bridges

33. Kaiser Chiefs – Jealousy

34. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Best of Me (2023)

35. Últimos Glaciares – Ceremonias

36. Miles Kane – Troubled Son

37. The Pigeon Detectives – Falling To Pieces

38. The Front Bottoms – Outlook

39. Vacations – Next Exit

40. Mt. Desolation – There’s Not Much Left You Can Say About Love

41. Silver Synthetic – The Door

42. Great Lake Swimmers – Swimming Like Flying

43. Bella’s Bartok – Into the Woods

44. The Lemonheads – Into Your Arms – Acoustic

45. Gareth Dunlop – Look Back Smiling (Stripped Back)

46. Josh Ritter – Strong Swimmer

47. Christian Lopez – Girl & A Gun

48. Temples – Gamma Rays

49. Durand Jones – Sadie

50. Claire Davis – What’s Mine

51. The Everettes – Calling out Today

52. Say She She – Fortune Teller – Live at KEXP

53. The California Honeydrops – Like a Ship – Live from Strange Manor

54. Izo FitzRoy – Keep Your Light on Me

55. Whatitdo Archive Group – Astral-Desia

56. The Suffers – You and I

57. The Sextones – Better Late Than Never

58. Ironsides – Outlines

59. Chris Rattie, The New Rebels – That’s Being There

60. Death Cab for Cutie – Pepper – Acoustic

61. Fruit Bats – Sick of This Feeling

62. The Revivalists – Kid

63. Old Crow Medicine Show – Louder Than Guns

64. Chayce Beckham – Till The Day I Die

65. Jimmie Allen – be alright – 15 edition

66. Morgan Evans – Hey Little Mama

67. Logan Ledger – Ripple

68. Jason Cruz and Howl, Strung Out – First Born Son

69. Beyond the Lamplight – The Hill You Choose to Die On

70. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle – White Rabbit

71. Neon Union – This Thing

72. Charley Crockett – Trinity River

73. Tombstones in Their Eyes – No One to Blame

74. The Teskey Brothers – London Bridge

75. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness – Smoke & Ribbons

76. Cory Branan – Gatlinburg

77. Nate Smith – World on Fire

78. Old Dominion – I Should Have Married You

79. Dexys, Dexys Midnight Runners – I’m Going To Get Free

80. The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things

81. The Rumperts – Liquid Diet

82. Teenage Bottlerocket – So Dumb

83. Frenzal Rhomb – The Wreckage

84. Cardboard Box Colony – Writing On the Wall

85. Versus The World – Goin’ Out for Smokes

86. The Deathbots – Thumper

87. Sad Snack – RVIVL!

88. Faintest Idea, Riskee & The Ridicule – Nose Dive

89. Lemonade Shoelace – Hopscotch In The Sky

90. Phoenix City All-Stars – It’s Too Late

91. Pama International – Let Your Yeah Be Yeah

92. Linval Thompson, Dubsetters – No criminal dub

93. Lion Heights – False Reality

94. Johnny Osbourne – Kiss Somebody

95. Chezidek, Irie Ites – Who Fool You

96. Jah Tung, Kabaka Pyramid – Behave Your Mouth

97. Richie Spice – Life Goes On

98. Tarrus Riley – Try

99. Inna De Yard, Winston McAnuff, Johnny Osbourne – Baltimore

100. Mighty Diamonds, Bost & Bim – Girl

101. Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – Riding for a Fall

102. Ben Harper, Jack Johnson – Yard Sale

103. Peter Gabriel – i/o – Bright-Side Mix

104. The National Honor Society – The Following

105. Best Frenz, Joywave – Flatline

106. Ocean Flaws – Soul Kiss

107. Vistas – Last Together

108. The Dead Milkmen – Grandpa’s Not a Racist (He Just Voted for One)

109. The Narrowbacks – New York, New York 4 Sam (Johnny’s Army)

110. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Kinda, Man

111. big loser – logistics

112. Dope Times – Drink With Me

113. Cartoon Violence – Ken

114. The Chinkees – The Crowd

115. Skank Williams – Wide Open Spaces

116. Omnigone – Freeze Up

117. The Officinalis – A little Beat of sunshine

118. Flying Raccoon Suit – Missionary

119. Eastern Standard Time – Do Like You Do

120. We Are The Union, Eve 6 – Sound System

121. Buju Banton, Snoop Dogg – High Life

122. Beres Hammond, Terror Fabulous – Not Impossible

123. Stephen Marley – Old Soul

124. Fear Nuttin Band, Golden Chyld – Hard World

125. Big Mountain – Revolution Times

126. Mike Pinto, Felton Music Hall – Backburner – Recorded Live at Felton Music Hall

127. Sons of Paradise, Bumpin Uglies – Mamacita

128. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Ricochet

129. The Lottery Winners, Frank Turner – Letter To Myself (feat. Frank Turner)

130. The Damned – You’re Gonna Realise

131. BLOOMR – Landlocked

132. The Dollyrots – Still Holding On

133. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies

134. Foo Fighters – Rescued

135. Micky James – Girl Talk

136. Trapper Schoepp – The Fool

137. Austin Lucas – Pints Of Guinness Make You Strong

138. Chris Shiflett – Dead And Gone

139. Molly Parden – Cigarette

140. Chris Velan – Enough To Go On

141. Sammy Kay – The Reservoir (Revisited)

142. Jethro Tull – Guardian’s Watch

143. Dub-321, Bumpin Uglies – East Coast Is In My Blood – Home Sweet Home Pt. 2

144. Brave the Sea, Vincent Jackson Jones – Frozen Shore

145. Dave Hause – Drive It Like It’s Stolen

146. Beach House – Holiday House

147. Deer Tick – Forgiving Ties

148. Beach Fossils – Run To The Moon

149. Passafire, Joe Samba – Watchful Eyes

150. Rubbah Tree, One Culture – Across The World

151. SABAT MasVibes, Dr. Ring Ding – Your sound is Done

152. The New Rulers – Stream By The Meadow

153. NB Rude Boys – High and Tight

154. Reverend And The Makers – 26 Thousand Days

155. Stylie, Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson – Livity

156. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Hamburg – Live

157. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Blue Hour Gate

158. Throw The Fight – Obey

159. Lord Of The Lost – Destruction Manual – Single Edit

160. Mystic Prophecy – Metal Attack

161. Crown The Empire – Paranoid