ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2023)
Playlists | May 1st, 2023
It’s May 1st and the ReadJunk April 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Ghost, The Heavy Heavy, Rancid, The Gaslight Anthem, Levellers, Iration, Joe Samba, The Prizefighters, AJJ, Rehasher, Frenzel Rhomb, Claire Davis, Chayce Beckham and more! Lots of different genres!
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Ghost – Jesus He Knows Me
2. Rancid – Tomorrow Never Comes
3. The Gaslight Anthem – Positive Charge
4. The Heavy Heavy – Desert Raven
5. Levellers – Man O’ War
6. AJJ – The Baby Panda
7. The Nude Party – Ride On
8. The Vegabonds, Womz – Kids
9. Iration – IRL
10. Easy Star All-Stars, The Skints – Ziggy Stardust (feat. The Skints)
11. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Hollie Cook – Play My Games
12. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Somewhere
13. The Elovaters – M.I.A
14. The Expendables, Ballyhoo! – Original One of a Kind (with Howi Spangler of Ballyhoo!)
15. Joe Samba – Create Something
16. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Love In Time
17. Dub Town Rockers, The Movement – Vámonos
18. The Prizefighters – Kick the Can
19. The Utopians – How The World Turns
20. J Navarro & the Traitors – One Hand
21. Half Past Two – Things U C In Me
22. Death Of Guitar Pop – First In, Last Out
23. The Capturers – Run
24. The Interrupters – Get Down Moses – Bonus Track
25. Coolie Ranx – Flippen Pages
26. The Selecter – War War War
27. Rehasher – Rabbit Hole
28. DRAIN – Good Good Things
29. Bowling For Soup – Hey Mario
30. The Aquadolls – Burn Baby Burn
31. Decent Criminal – You Dog
32. Jughead‘s Revenge – Bridges
33. Kaiser Chiefs – Jealousy
34. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Best of Me (2023)
35. Últimos Glaciares – Ceremonias
36. Miles Kane – Troubled Son
37. The Pigeon Detectives – Falling To Pieces
38. The Front Bottoms – Outlook
39. Vacations – Next Exit
40. Mt. Desolation – There’s Not Much Left You Can Say About Love
41. Silver Synthetic – The Door
42. Great Lake Swimmers – Swimming Like Flying
43. Bella’s Bartok – Into the Woods
44. The Lemonheads – Into Your Arms – Acoustic
45. Gareth Dunlop – Look Back Smiling (Stripped Back)
46. Josh Ritter – Strong Swimmer
47. Christian Lopez – Girl & A Gun
48. Temples – Gamma Rays
49. Durand Jones – Sadie
50. Claire Davis – What’s Mine
51. The Everettes – Calling out Today
52. Say She She – Fortune Teller – Live at KEXP
53. The California Honeydrops – Like a Ship – Live from Strange Manor
54. Izo FitzRoy – Keep Your Light on Me
55. Whatitdo Archive Group – Astral-Desia
56. The Suffers – You and I
57. The Sextones – Better Late Than Never
58. Ironsides – Outlines
59. Chris Rattie, The New Rebels – That’s Being There
60. Death Cab for Cutie – Pepper – Acoustic
61. Fruit Bats – Sick of This Feeling
62. The Revivalists – Kid
63. Old Crow Medicine Show – Louder Than Guns
64. Chayce Beckham – Till The Day I Die
65. Jimmie Allen – be alright – 15 edition
66. Morgan Evans – Hey Little Mama
67. Logan Ledger – Ripple
68. Jason Cruz and Howl, Strung Out – First Born Son
69. Beyond the Lamplight – The Hill You Choose to Die On
70. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle – White Rabbit
71. Neon Union – This Thing
72. Charley Crockett – Trinity River
73. Tombstones in Their Eyes – No One to Blame
74. The Teskey Brothers – London Bridge
75. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness – Smoke & Ribbons
76. Cory Branan – Gatlinburg
77. Nate Smith – World on Fire
78. Old Dominion – I Should Have Married You
79. Dexys, Dexys Midnight Runners – I’m Going To Get Free
80. The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things
81. The Rumperts – Liquid Diet
82. Teenage Bottlerocket – So Dumb
83. Frenzal Rhomb – The Wreckage
84. Cardboard Box Colony – Writing On the Wall
85. Versus The World – Goin’ Out for Smokes
86. The Deathbots – Thumper
87. Sad Snack – RVIVL!
88. Faintest Idea, Riskee & The Ridicule – Nose Dive
89. Lemonade Shoelace – Hopscotch In The Sky
90. Phoenix City All-Stars – It’s Too Late
91. Pama International – Let Your Yeah Be Yeah
92. Linval Thompson, Dubsetters – No criminal dub
93. Lion Heights – False Reality
94. Johnny Osbourne – Kiss Somebody
95. Chezidek, Irie Ites – Who Fool You
96. Jah Tung, Kabaka Pyramid – Behave Your Mouth
97. Richie Spice – Life Goes On
98. Tarrus Riley – Try
99. Inna De Yard, Winston McAnuff, Johnny Osbourne – Baltimore
100. Mighty Diamonds, Bost & Bim – Girl
101. Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – Riding for a Fall
102. Ben Harper, Jack Johnson – Yard Sale
103. Peter Gabriel – i/o – Bright-Side Mix
104. The National Honor Society – The Following
105. Best Frenz, Joywave – Flatline
106. Ocean Flaws – Soul Kiss
107. Vistas – Last Together
108. The Dead Milkmen – Grandpa’s Not a Racist (He Just Voted for One)
109. The Narrowbacks – New York, New York 4 Sam (Johnny’s Army)
110. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Kinda, Man
111. big loser – logistics
112. Dope Times – Drink With Me
113. Cartoon Violence – Ken
114. The Chinkees – The Crowd
115. Skank Williams – Wide Open Spaces
116. Omnigone – Freeze Up
117. The Officinalis – A little Beat of sunshine
118. Flying Raccoon Suit – Missionary
119. Eastern Standard Time – Do Like You Do
120. We Are The Union, Eve 6 – Sound System
121. Buju Banton, Snoop Dogg – High Life
122. Beres Hammond, Terror Fabulous – Not Impossible
123. Stephen Marley – Old Soul
124. Fear Nuttin Band, Golden Chyld – Hard World
125. Big Mountain – Revolution Times
126. Mike Pinto, Felton Music Hall – Backburner – Recorded Live at Felton Music Hall
127. Sons of Paradise, Bumpin Uglies – Mamacita
128. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Ricochet
129. The Lottery Winners, Frank Turner – Letter To Myself (feat. Frank Turner)
130. The Damned – You’re Gonna Realise
131. BLOOMR – Landlocked
132. The Dollyrots – Still Holding On
133. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies
134. Foo Fighters – Rescued
135. Micky James – Girl Talk
136. Trapper Schoepp – The Fool
137. Austin Lucas – Pints Of Guinness Make You Strong
138. Chris Shiflett – Dead And Gone
139. Molly Parden – Cigarette
140. Chris Velan – Enough To Go On
141. Sammy Kay – The Reservoir (Revisited)
142. Jethro Tull – Guardian’s Watch
143. Dub-321, Bumpin Uglies – East Coast Is In My Blood – Home Sweet Home Pt. 2
144. Brave the Sea, Vincent Jackson Jones – Frozen Shore
145. Dave Hause – Drive It Like It’s Stolen
146. Beach House – Holiday House
147. Deer Tick – Forgiving Ties
148. Beach Fossils – Run To The Moon
149. Passafire, Joe Samba – Watchful Eyes
150. Rubbah Tree, One Culture – Across The World
151. SABAT MasVibes, Dr. Ring Ding – Your sound is Done
152. The New Rulers – Stream By The Meadow
153. NB Rude Boys – High and Tight
154. Reverend And The Makers – 26 Thousand Days
155. Stylie, Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson – Livity
156. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Hamburg – Live
157. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Blue Hour Gate
158. Throw The Fight – Obey
159. Lord Of The Lost – Destruction Manual – Single Edit
160. Mystic Prophecy – Metal Attack
161. Crown The Empire – Paranoid