ReadJunk Playlists – Film & TV Scores 2019 Vol. 1

Let’s change things up a bit and have a new ReadJunk Playlist but for film & TV scores. I’ve been gathering new tracks from Film & TV scores of 2019, one track from each soundtrack. You got tracks from Avengers: End Game, Game of Thrones, Yellowstone, The Lion King, Tolkien, Dumbo, Dark Phoenix, Apollo 11, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Highwaymen, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden Temple, Alita: Battle Angel, Shazam and so much more!



Have a listen below or at Spotify (search for ReadJunk or Bryan Kremkau).

Tracklist:

1. Alan Silvestri – Avengers: Endgame – Portals

2. John Williams – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite (Music Inspired by the Disney Themed Land) – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite

3. John Powell – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Once There Were Dragons

4. Thomas Newman – Tolkien – The TCBS

5. Danny Elfman – Dumbo – Soaring Suite

6. Hans Zimmer – Dark Phoenix – Gap

7. Junkie XL – Alita: Battle Angel – Raising The Sword

8. Benjamin Wallfisch – Hellboy – Gruagach

9. Michael Giacchino – Spider-Man: Far from Home – Far From Home Suite Home

10. Max Richter – My Brilliant Friend – Our Reflection

11. Jeff Russo – The Umbrella Academy – Vanya

12. Benjamin Wallfisch – SHAZAM! – SHAZAM!

13. Steven Price – Wonder Park – Peanut’s Next Wondrous Invention

14. Benjamin Wallfisch – Hostile Planet (Music from the National Geographic Series), Vol. 1 – The Hostile Planet

15. Pinar Toprak – Captain Marvel – I’m All Fired Up

16. Patrick Doyle – All Is True – The Globe

17. Mychael Danna – A Dog’s Way Home – End of The Journey

18. Brian Tyler, Breton Vivian – Five Feet Apart – Breathe

19. Thomas Newman – The Highwaymen – Ain’t She Fun

20. Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl – The Door

21. Steven Price – This Is Our Planet – From Our Planet

22. Mark Mothersbaugh – The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part – What Did I Just Do?

23. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Butterfly – Butterfly

24. West Dylan Thordson – Glass – Checkmate

25. Marcelo Zarvos – The Best of Enemies – The Best of Enemies

26. David Arnold – Good Omens – Good Omens Opening Title

27. Marco Beltrami, Miles Hankins – Long Shot – Charlotte’s Theme

28. Bear McCreary – Outlander: Season 4 – Brianna and Roger Theme

29. Henry Jackman – Trial by Fire – Through the Glass

30. Tyler Bates, Joel J. Richard – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Really Pissed Off (End Credits)

31. Rupert Gregson-Williams, Harry Gregson-Williams – Catch-22 – Snowden

32. John Debney – Brian Banks – Brian Goes Public

33. Hildur Guðnadóttir, Rutger Hoedemaekers, Jóhann Jóhannsson – Trapped – Andri’s Theme

34. Randy Newman – Toy Story 4 – Operation Pull Toy

35. John Debney, Germaine Franco – Dora and the Lost City of Gold – Dora and the Lost City of Gold

36. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things 3) – Starcourt

37. Christopher Lennertz – The Boys – Hijacking

38. Steven Price – Ophelia – Ophelia

39. George Fenton – Red Joan – Red Joan Theme – Prelude

40. Michael Abels – Us – Finale

41. Ramin Djawadi – The Queen’s Corgi – Alive and Well

42. Tyler Bates – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – We Believe in People

43. Alan Menken – Aladdin – Genie Set Free

44. Mychael Danna – After The Wedding – Theresa’s Earring

45. Danny Elfman, Chris Bacon – Men in Black: International – End Credits

46. John Williams, Anne-Sophie Mutter – Rey’s Theme (From Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

47. Hans Zimmer – The Lion King – Stampede

48. Matt Morton – Apollo 11 – We Must Be Bold

49. Brian Tyler – Yellowstone Season 2 – Yellowstone Theme

50. Ramin Djawadi – Game Of Thrones: Season 8 – The Night King