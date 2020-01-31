ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (January 2020)
Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 31st, 2020
It’s a shitshow out there right now (especially if you live in the US and the UK), so how about some new music for the month of January 2020. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Dropkick Murphys, Suicide Machines, The Bombpops, Alan Doyle, Ozzy, Pearl Jam, Joywave, Wild Nothing, The Psychedelic Furs, Dope Times, Luciano, Passafire and more!
If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!
Playlist:
1. Bad Lip Reading – My Stick
2. The Suicide Machines – Awkward Always
3. Dropkick Murphys – Smash Shit Up
4. The Bombpops – Notre Dame
5. PEARS – Comfortably Dumb
6. Anti-Flag – The Disease
7. Radkey – Bend
8. Green Day – Oh Yeah!
9. Pearl Jam – Dance Of The Clairvoyants
10. Alan Doyle – Paper in Fire
11. Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John – Ordinary Man
12. Foo Fighters – Winnebago
13. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Blue Moon Rising
14. Liam Gallagher – Now That I’ve Found You – Acoustic
15. Joywave – Half Your Age
16. Cheerleader – Things We Regret
17. Wild Nothing – Foyer
18. Circa Waves – Move to San Francisco
19. Close Lobsters – All Compasses Go Wild
20. Pet Shop Boys – I don’t wanna
21. The Psychedelic Furs – Don’t Believe
22. Morrissey – Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?
23. The 1975 – Me & You Together Song
24. Courteeners – Better Man
25. Bandaid Brigade – Travel Light
26. RAT BOY – VICTIM OF A SYSTEM
27. Talk Me Off – Insidious
28. Terror – Nothing to Me
29. Kill The Lights – The Faceless
30. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Facebook Loser
31. Huntingtons – Thank God for the Bomb
32. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Tell Me
33. The Big Takeover – Take Me Home (Live at Sugarshack Sessions)
34. Dope Times – Wasted Ways
35. La Ska Brass – Artículo 20
36. Victims of Circumstance – Sober
37. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Faux Nice, Mock Fancy
38. Dre Island, Jesse Royal – Be Okay
39. The James Hunter Six – Brother or Other
40. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Regenerate
41. Mayer Hawthorne – M.O.
42. The Bandulus – Stop Playing with My Heart
43. Real People Music, Mark Wonder, Lutan Fyah, Duane Stephenson, Shanique Marie, Schwarzpaul, Mackeehan, Kello, Jerone, Akeem Garrison, Umberto Echo – Buff Baff Riddim Medley
44. Addis Records, Freddie McGregor, Natty King, Daddy Rings – Downtown Medley
45. Jah Cure – Oh Jah
46. Luciano – No Changes
47. Skip Marley, H.E.R. – Slow Down – Acoustic
48. Arise Roots – One Life To Live
49. World / Inferno Friendship Society – The Cat in the Hat Has the Right to Sing the Blues
50. Grey Matter – Dang! (Love Yourself)
51. Tatanka – Nice Spice
52. Passafire – Sleepless
53. Howi Spangler – Self Care
54. Brian Fallon – 21 Days
55. Kyle Davis – Not Broken
56. Janet Devlin – Honest Men