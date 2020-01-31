ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (January 2020)

It’s a shitshow out there right now (especially if you live in the US and the UK), so how about some new music for the month of January 2020. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Dropkick Murphys, Suicide Machines, The Bombpops, Alan Doyle, Ozzy, Pearl Jam, Joywave, Wild Nothing, The Psychedelic Furs, Dope Times, Luciano, Passafire and more!



If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!

Playlist:

1. Bad Lip Reading – My Stick

2. The Suicide Machines – Awkward Always

3. Dropkick Murphys – Smash Shit Up

4. The Bombpops – Notre Dame

5. PEARS – Comfortably Dumb

6. Anti-Flag – The Disease

7. Radkey – Bend

8. Green Day – Oh Yeah!

9. Pearl Jam – Dance Of The Clairvoyants

10. Alan Doyle – Paper in Fire

11. Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John – Ordinary Man

12. Foo Fighters – Winnebago

13. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Blue Moon Rising

14. Liam Gallagher – Now That I’ve Found You – Acoustic

15. Joywave – Half Your Age

16. Cheerleader – Things We Regret

17. Wild Nothing – Foyer

18. Circa Waves – Move to San Francisco

19. Close Lobsters – All Compasses Go Wild

20. Pet Shop Boys – I don’t wanna

21. The Psychedelic Furs – Don’t Believe

22. Morrissey – Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?

23. The 1975 – Me & You Together Song

24. Courteeners – Better Man

25. Bandaid Brigade – Travel Light

26. RAT BOY – VICTIM OF A SYSTEM

27. Talk Me Off – Insidious

28. Terror – Nothing to Me

29. Kill The Lights – The Faceless

30. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Facebook Loser

31. Huntingtons – Thank God for the Bomb

32. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Tell Me

33. The Big Takeover – Take Me Home (Live at Sugarshack Sessions)

34. Dope Times – Wasted Ways

35. La Ska Brass – Artículo 20

36. Victims of Circumstance – Sober

37. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Faux Nice, Mock Fancy

38. Dre Island, Jesse Royal – Be Okay

39. The James Hunter Six – Brother or Other

40. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Regenerate

41. Mayer Hawthorne – M.O.

42. The Bandulus – Stop Playing with My Heart

43. Real People Music, Mark Wonder, Lutan Fyah, Duane Stephenson, Shanique Marie, Schwarzpaul, Mackeehan, Kello, Jerone, Akeem Garrison, Umberto Echo – Buff Baff Riddim Medley

44. Addis Records, Freddie McGregor, Natty King, Daddy Rings – Downtown Medley

45. Jah Cure – Oh Jah

46. Luciano – No Changes

47. Skip Marley, H.E.R. – Slow Down – Acoustic

48. Arise Roots – One Life To Live

49. World / Inferno Friendship Society – The Cat in the Hat Has the Right to Sing the Blues

50. Grey Matter – Dang! (Love Yourself)

51. Tatanka – Nice Spice

52. Passafire – Sleepless

53. Howi Spangler – Self Care

54. Brian Fallon – 21 Days

55. Kyle Davis – Not Broken

56. Janet Devlin – Honest Men