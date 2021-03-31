ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (March 2021)

The ReadJunk New Music playlist of March 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Bruce Lee Band, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Ranking JNR, The Launchers, Alan Doyle, Authority Zero, Ballyhoo, Joe Strummer, Justin Sullivan, Joystick, Sgt Scag, Hans Gruber and The DieHards, Gentleman’s Dub Club, The Rumjacks, Belvedere, Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine, Durand Jones & The Indications, Joywave and more! Plenty of variety as usual!

Playlist:

1. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – I DON’T BELIEVE IN ANYTHING

2. Bruce Lee Band – Division in the Heartland

3. Voodoo Glow Skulls – Cielito Lindo

4. Ranking Jnr, The Ordinary Boys – Jump and Skank

5. The Launchers – Rainbow Children

6. Ballyhoo! – Live Through This

7. The Rumjacks – Rhythm of Her Name

8. Gerry Cinnamon – Canter

9. Gaelic Storm – The Irish Rover

10. The High Kings – Wild Colonial Boy

11. Flatfoot 56 – Sorry

12. Mighty Ploughboys – Turn out the Lights

13. The Peelers – Glad to See the Back of You

14. Sharon Shannon – Daddy Shannon’s Jig

15. Alan Doyle – Leave Her Johnny

16. Justin Sullivan – Amundsen

17. Justin Townes Earle, Dawn Landes – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind

18. Authority Zero – Fire Off Another

19. Rise Against – Nowhere Generation

20. NOFX – I Love You More Than I Hate Me

21. Joystick! – 7675

22. Left Alone – Lush

23. Ship Thieves – Lurking Strain

24. Joe Strummer – Rudie Can’t Fail – Live

25. James – All The Colours Of You

26. The Fratellis – Half Drunk Under a Full Moon

27. The Kooks, Seeb – Naive

28. Ocean Flaws – Touching Down

29. Fleet Foxes – Sunblind – Acoustic Version

30. Matt Berry – Aboard

31. Trapper Schoepp – River Called Disaster

32. Mando Saenz – The Deep End

33. Electric Century – Voices

34. Vic Ruggiero – Los Angelenos

35. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Moral Distraida – Ribbon

36. Sgt. Scag – Cultination

37. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Medical Advice

38. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Josh Skints – Down to Earth (feat. Josh Skints) – Extended Mix

39. Tropidelic, Ballyhoo!, nikoshouse – Busted Kids (with Howi Spangler of Ballyhoo!) – nikoshouse Remix

40. Nature Ellis, Luciano – To Jah

41. Half Past Two – Mean Green

42. We Are The Union – Rasputin

43. The Magnetics – Love of my Life

44. Flying Raccoon Suit – Rebirth

45. Rude City Riot – Molotov Dreams

46. The Busters – Los Que Se Quedan, Los Que Se Van

47. Cydeways, Pepper – We Won’t Run

48. Belvedere – Elephant March

49. Rebuilder – Monuments – Live

50. Beres Hammond, Popcaan – God is Love

51. Bumpin Uglies – Roles We Play

52. The Elovaters – Criminal

53. Protoje – Righteous

54. Iya Terra, Tribal Seeds – Price You’ll Pay (with Tribal Seeds)

55. Los Yesterdays – Give Me One More Chance

56. Rob Zombie – Shadow of the Cemetery Man

57. Gwar – Fuck This Place – Acoustic

58. Jello Biafra, Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine – Blunder Blubber

59. Andrés Cotter, Mark Foggo – Bad Bad Skankin´ Man

60. Adam Deitch, Eric Krasno, Neal Evans, Nigel Hall – Mellow Mood

61. Abijah – Mad People in Clean Clothes

62. Jesse Malin – The Way We Used to Roll

63. Austin Lucas – Already Dead – Acoustic

64. Direct Hit! – Hollow Comfort

65. Eesah, Kabaka Pyramid – Police & Badboy

66. Talk Me Off – Alone in the Dark

67. Maroon Town – Bullit – proof mix

68. The Freecoasters – Seven Falls

69. The End Times – Eye for an Eye

70. The Abruptors – Some Day (Reprise)

71. Beenie Man – Problem

72. Holy Hive – I Don’t Envy Yesterdays

73. Durand Jones & The Indications, Y La Bamba – Cruisin’ to the Parque feat. Y La Bamba

74. Nigel Hall – Wake Me

75. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

76. Fruit Bats – The Pet Parade

77. Joywave – After Coffee

78. Gary Numan – I Am Screaming

79. Roosevelt – Lovers

80. Space March – It’s Not Over Yet

81. Henry Nowhere – No Place To Be

82. Real Estate – Ribbon

83. Lissie – It’s Not Me

84. Nick Fradiani, The Alternate Routes – Your Eyes

85. Glasvegas – Shake the Cage (für Theo)

86. Clannad, Denise Chaila – In a Lifetime (feat. Denise Chaila) – Live