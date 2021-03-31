ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (March 2021)
Featured, Playlists | By B. ReadJunk on Mar 31st, 2021
The ReadJunk New Music playlist of March 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Bruce Lee Band, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Ranking JNR, The Launchers, Alan Doyle, Authority Zero, Ballyhoo, Joe Strummer, Justin Sullivan, Joystick, Sgt Scag, Hans Gruber and The DieHards, Gentleman’s Dub Club, The Rumjacks, Belvedere, Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine, Durand Jones & The Indications, Joywave and more! Plenty of variety as usual!
Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!
Playlist:
1. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – I DON’T BELIEVE IN ANYTHING
2. Bruce Lee Band – Division in the Heartland
3. Voodoo Glow Skulls – Cielito Lindo
4. Ranking Jnr, The Ordinary Boys – Jump and Skank
5. The Launchers – Rainbow Children
6. Ballyhoo! – Live Through This
7. The Rumjacks – Rhythm of Her Name
8. Gerry Cinnamon – Canter
9. Gaelic Storm – The Irish Rover
10. The High Kings – Wild Colonial Boy
11. Flatfoot 56 – Sorry
12. Mighty Ploughboys – Turn out the Lights
13. The Peelers – Glad to See the Back of You
14. Sharon Shannon – Daddy Shannon’s Jig
15. Alan Doyle – Leave Her Johnny
16. Justin Sullivan – Amundsen
17. Justin Townes Earle, Dawn Landes – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
18. Authority Zero – Fire Off Another
19. Rise Against – Nowhere Generation
20. NOFX – I Love You More Than I Hate Me
21. Joystick! – 7675
22. Left Alone – Lush
23. Ship Thieves – Lurking Strain
24. Joe Strummer – Rudie Can’t Fail – Live
25. James – All The Colours Of You
26. The Fratellis – Half Drunk Under a Full Moon
27. The Kooks, Seeb – Naive
28. Ocean Flaws – Touching Down
29. Fleet Foxes – Sunblind – Acoustic Version
30. Matt Berry – Aboard
31. Trapper Schoepp – River Called Disaster
32. Mando Saenz – The Deep End
33. Electric Century – Voices
34. Vic Ruggiero – Los Angelenos
35. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Moral Distraida – Ribbon
36. Sgt. Scag – Cultination
37. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Medical Advice
38. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Josh Skints – Down to Earth (feat. Josh Skints) – Extended Mix
39. Tropidelic, Ballyhoo!, nikoshouse – Busted Kids (with Howi Spangler of Ballyhoo!) – nikoshouse Remix
40. Nature Ellis, Luciano – To Jah
41. Half Past Two – Mean Green
42. We Are The Union – Rasputin
43. The Magnetics – Love of my Life
44. Flying Raccoon Suit – Rebirth
45. Rude City Riot – Molotov Dreams
46. The Busters – Los Que Se Quedan, Los Que Se Van
47. Cydeways, Pepper – We Won’t Run
48. Belvedere – Elephant March
49. Rebuilder – Monuments – Live
50. Beres Hammond, Popcaan – God is Love
51. Bumpin Uglies – Roles We Play
52. The Elovaters – Criminal
53. Protoje – Righteous
54. Iya Terra, Tribal Seeds – Price You’ll Pay (with Tribal Seeds)
55. Los Yesterdays – Give Me One More Chance
56. Rob Zombie – Shadow of the Cemetery Man
57. Gwar – Fuck This Place – Acoustic
58. Jello Biafra, Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine – Blunder Blubber
59. Andrés Cotter, Mark Foggo – Bad Bad Skankin´ Man
60. Adam Deitch, Eric Krasno, Neal Evans, Nigel Hall – Mellow Mood
61. Abijah – Mad People in Clean Clothes
62. Jesse Malin – The Way We Used to Roll
63. Austin Lucas – Already Dead – Acoustic
64. Direct Hit! – Hollow Comfort
65. Eesah, Kabaka Pyramid – Police & Badboy
66. Talk Me Off – Alone in the Dark
67. Maroon Town – Bullit – proof mix
68. The Freecoasters – Seven Falls
69. The End Times – Eye for an Eye
70. The Abruptors – Some Day (Reprise)
71. Beenie Man – Problem
72. Holy Hive – I Don’t Envy Yesterdays
73. Durand Jones & The Indications, Y La Bamba – Cruisin’ to the Parque feat. Y La Bamba
74. Nigel Hall – Wake Me
75. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
76. Fruit Bats – The Pet Parade
77. Joywave – After Coffee
78. Gary Numan – I Am Screaming
79. Roosevelt – Lovers
80. Space March – It’s Not Over Yet
81. Henry Nowhere – No Place To Be
82. Real Estate – Ribbon
83. Lissie – It’s Not Me
84. Nick Fradiani, The Alternate Routes – Your Eyes
85. Glasvegas – Shake the Cage (für Theo)
86. Clannad, Denise Chaila – In a Lifetime (feat. Denise Chaila) – Live