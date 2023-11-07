Alan Doyle Announces New Album and North American “Welcome Home” Tour
Music News | Nov 7th, 2023
Alan Doyle has announced his 20th album of his career, dating back to 1993 debut of Great Big Sea. Welcome Home will be out in early 2024. To celebrate, Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Beautiful Band are hitting the road in 2024 and will be playing “new and old (and really old)” songs that cover the past three-plus decades of Doyle’s lucky, lucky life onstage.
It’s been too long since seeing Alan Doyle so I’m hoping to catch him on one of these dates or maybe more will be added in 2024? Adam Baldwin (not the actor) will be opening on the dates.
Tour Dates:
Feb 21 2024 Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre
Feb 22 2024 Victoria, BC @ McPherson Playhouse
Feb 23 2024 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
Feb 24 2024 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
Feb 25 2024 Edmonds, WA @ Edmonds Center For the Arts
Feb 27 2024 Cranbrook, BC @ Key City Theatre
Feb 28 2024 Trail, BC @ The Bailey Theatre
Feb 29 2024 Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Mar 1 2024 Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Mar 2 2024 Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
Mar 3 2024 Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
Mar 5 2024 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Mar 6 2024 Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theatre
Mar 7 2024 Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall
Mar 8 2024 Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Concert Hall
Mar 9 2024 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Mar 11 2024 Kingston, ON @ Grand Theatre
Mar 12 2024 Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square
Mar 13 2024 Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre – Southam Hall
Mar 14 2024 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
Mar 15 2024 Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick
Mar 16 2024 Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
Apr 24 2024 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery
Apr 25 2024 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
Apr 26 2024 Portland, ME @ Aura
Apr 27 2024 New York, NY @ Sony Hall
Apr 28 2024 Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap
Apr 30 2024 Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
May 1 2024 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
May 2 2024 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
May 3 2024 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
May 4 2024 Nashville, TN @ City Winery
May 5 2024 St. Louis, MO @ City Winery
May 7 2024 Parker, CO @ PACE Center
May 8 2024 Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
May 9 2024 Madison, WI @ Bur Oak
May 10 2024 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 11 2024 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
May 12 2024 Cleveland, OH @ Music Box
May 14 2024 Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery
May 15 2024 Richmond, VA @ The Tin Pan
May 16 2024 St. Mary’s City, MD @ Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center
May 17 2024 Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel
May 18 2024 Homer, NY @ Center For The Arts