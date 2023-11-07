Alan Doyle Announces New Album and North American “Welcome Home” Tour

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Alan Doyle has announced his 20th album of his career, dating back to 1993 debut of Great Big Sea. Welcome Home will be out in early 2024. To celebrate, Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Beautiful Band are hitting the road in 2024 and will be playing “new and old (and really old)” songs that cover the past three-plus decades of Doyle’s lucky, lucky life onstage.



It’s been too long since seeing Alan Doyle so I’m hoping to catch him on one of these dates or maybe more will be added in 2024? Adam Baldwin (not the actor) will be opening on the dates.

Tour Dates:

Feb 21 2024 Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre

Feb 22 2024 Victoria, BC @ McPherson Playhouse

Feb 23 2024 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

Feb 24 2024 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Feb 25 2024 Edmonds, WA @ Edmonds Center For the Arts

Feb 27 2024 Cranbrook, BC @ Key City Theatre

Feb 28 2024 Trail, BC @ The Bailey Theatre

Feb 29 2024 Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Mar 1 2024 Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Mar 2 2024 Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre

Mar 3 2024 Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

Mar 5 2024 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Mar 6 2024 Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theatre

Mar 7 2024 Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall

Mar 8 2024 Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Concert Hall

Mar 9 2024 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mar 11 2024 Kingston, ON @ Grand Theatre

Mar 12 2024 Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square

Mar 13 2024 Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre – Southam Hall

Mar 14 2024 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

Mar 15 2024 Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick

Mar 16 2024 Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

Apr 24 2024 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery

Apr 25 2024 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

Apr 26 2024 Portland, ME @ Aura

Apr 27 2024 New York, NY @ Sony Hall

Apr 28 2024 Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap

Apr 30 2024 Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

May 1 2024 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

May 2 2024 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

May 3 2024 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

May 4 2024 Nashville, TN @ City Winery

May 5 2024 St. Louis, MO @ City Winery

May 7 2024 Parker, CO @ PACE Center

May 8 2024 Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

May 9 2024 Madison, WI @ Bur Oak

May 10 2024 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 11 2024 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

May 12 2024 Cleveland, OH @ Music Box

May 14 2024 Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery

May 15 2024 Richmond, VA @ The Tin Pan

May 16 2024 St. Mary’s City, MD @ Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center

May 17 2024 Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

May 18 2024 Homer, NY @ Center For The Arts