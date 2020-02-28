ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (February 2020)

It’s the end of February 2020 pretty much and a lot of great music has come out this month. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: The Levellers, The White Buffalo, Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Steady 45s, Unified Highway, Ballyhoo, Suicide Machines, The Bombpops, Fratellis, Hatebreed, Daywave, Alan Doyle, Pearl Jam and more!



If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!

Listen below or search for ReadJunk in Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Levellers – Food Roof Family

2. Alan Doyle – Anywhere You Wanna Go

3. The White Buffalo – The Rapture

4. Dropkick Murphys – The Bonny

5. Seth Lakeman – Pilgrim Brother

6. Jos Slovick – I Am a Poor Wayfaring Stranger – from 1917

7. The Mahones – Girl With Galway Eyes – Unplugged

8. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Youth

9. The Steady 45’s – I’m so Proud

10. Unified Highway – Headline

11. Ballyhoo! – Fighter

12. The Expendables – Lives and Loves

13. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Good Love

14. Jonnygo Figure – Road to Fari

15. Jo Mersa Marley – Nothing’s Gonna Harm You

16. Kabaka Pyramid – Friends and Family

17. MxPx, Bad Cop / Bad Cop – Salt Lake City

18. The Bombpops – Double Arrows Down

19. The Suicide Machines – Anarchist Wedding

20. PEARS – Cynical Serene

21. Huntingtons – I Am the Liquor

22. Buzzcocks – Gotta Get Better

23. Gang Of Four – The Dying Rays (2020)

24. Pearl Jam – Superblood Wolfmoon

25. The Fratellis – Six Days in June

26. Circa Waves – Sad Happy

27. Morrissey – Knockabout World

28. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Come On Outside

29. Cheerleader – Non-stop

30. Hamerkop – We Can Wing

31. Seablite – High-Rise Mannequin

32. Jordan Klassen – Identivacation

33. Day Wave – Starting Again

34. The Little Hands Of Asphalt – No Reception

35. Peter Bjorn and John – Music

36. Josh Ritter – Heaven Knows

37. Chris Cresswell – Feel

38. Brian Fallon – I Don’t Mind (If I’m with You)

39. Born Ruffians – Dedication

40. RAT BOY – MONEY ON DUST

41. Billy Talent – Reckless Paradise

42. Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone – It’s A Raid (feat. Post Malone)

43. Hatebreed – When the Blade Drops

44. Body Count – Bum-Rush

45. Bury Tomorrow – Choke

46. Lamb of God – Checkmate

47. Sepultura – Means to an End

48. Machine Head- Circle the Drain

49. The Kubricks – Criminals

50. Bite Me Bambi – Hot Lava

51. Victims of Circumstance – Obey the Rules

52. The Rough Customers – Coulier Than You

53. The Launchers – Itty Bitty Ditty

54. Last Edition – Good Luck

55. The Skluttz – All I Want Is You

56. The Oldians – Oh! What a Day

57. One Culture – Smile Forever

58. Laughing In The Face Of – Bullshit with a Smile

59. The VanSaders – Siren’s Song

60. Talk Me Off – So What?

61. Drug Church – Bliss Out

62. Four Year Strong – Learn to Love the Lie

63. Knuckle Puck – Tune You Out

64. BOIDS – Eurovision

65. New Found Glory – Greatest Of All Time

66. Huey Lewis & The News – Remind Me Why I Love You Again

67. Fitz and The Tantrums – I Just Wanna Shine – Acoustic

68. Best Coast – Master Of My Own Mind

69. Basia Bulat – Already Forgiven

70. Clannad – A Celtic Dream

71. Vitamin String Quartet – I Don’t Care

72. Ramin Djawadi – Sweet Child O’ Mine (From Westworld: Season 3)