ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (February 2020)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 28th, 2020
It’s the end of February 2020 pretty much and a lot of great music has come out this month. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: The Levellers, The White Buffalo, Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Steady 45s, Unified Highway, Ballyhoo, Suicide Machines, The Bombpops, Fratellis, Hatebreed, Daywave, Alan Doyle, Pearl Jam and more!
If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!
Listen below or search for ReadJunk in Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Levellers – Food Roof Family
2. Alan Doyle – Anywhere You Wanna Go
3. The White Buffalo – The Rapture
4. Dropkick Murphys – The Bonny
5. Seth Lakeman – Pilgrim Brother
6. Jos Slovick – I Am a Poor Wayfaring Stranger – from 1917
7. The Mahones – Girl With Galway Eyes – Unplugged
8. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Youth
9. The Steady 45’s – I’m so Proud
10. Unified Highway – Headline
11. Ballyhoo! – Fighter
12. The Expendables – Lives and Loves
13. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Good Love
14. Jonnygo Figure – Road to Fari
15. Jo Mersa Marley – Nothing’s Gonna Harm You
16. Kabaka Pyramid – Friends and Family
17. MxPx, Bad Cop / Bad Cop – Salt Lake City
18. The Bombpops – Double Arrows Down
19. The Suicide Machines – Anarchist Wedding
20. PEARS – Cynical Serene
21. Huntingtons – I Am the Liquor
22. Buzzcocks – Gotta Get Better
23. Gang Of Four – The Dying Rays (2020)
24. Pearl Jam – Superblood Wolfmoon
25. The Fratellis – Six Days in June
26. Circa Waves – Sad Happy
27. Morrissey – Knockabout World
28. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Come On Outside
29. Cheerleader – Non-stop
30. Hamerkop – We Can Wing
31. Seablite – High-Rise Mannequin
32. Jordan Klassen – Identivacation
33. Day Wave – Starting Again
34. The Little Hands Of Asphalt – No Reception
35. Peter Bjorn and John – Music
36. Josh Ritter – Heaven Knows
37. Chris Cresswell – Feel
38. Brian Fallon – I Don’t Mind (If I’m with You)
39. Born Ruffians – Dedication
40. RAT BOY – MONEY ON DUST
41. Billy Talent – Reckless Paradise
42. Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone – It’s A Raid (feat. Post Malone)
43. Hatebreed – When the Blade Drops
44. Body Count – Bum-Rush
45. Bury Tomorrow – Choke
46. Lamb of God – Checkmate
47. Sepultura – Means to an End
48. Machine Head- Circle the Drain
49. The Kubricks – Criminals
50. Bite Me Bambi – Hot Lava
51. Victims of Circumstance – Obey the Rules
52. The Rough Customers – Coulier Than You
53. The Launchers – Itty Bitty Ditty
54. Last Edition – Good Luck
55. The Skluttz – All I Want Is You
56. The Oldians – Oh! What a Day
57. One Culture – Smile Forever
58. Laughing In The Face Of – Bullshit with a Smile
59. The VanSaders – Siren’s Song
60. Talk Me Off – So What?
61. Drug Church – Bliss Out
62. Four Year Strong – Learn to Love the Lie
63. Knuckle Puck – Tune You Out
64. BOIDS – Eurovision
65. New Found Glory – Greatest Of All Time
66. Huey Lewis & The News – Remind Me Why I Love You Again
67. Fitz and The Tantrums – I Just Wanna Shine – Acoustic
68. Best Coast – Master Of My Own Mind
69. Basia Bulat – Already Forgiven
70. Clannad – A Celtic Dream
71. Vitamin String Quartet – I Don’t Care
72. Ramin Djawadi – Sweet Child O’ Mine (From Westworld: Season 3)