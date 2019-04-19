The Aggrolites Premiere New Song “Pound For Pound” From Upcoming Album ‘Reggae Now’

We already announced that The Aggrolites will be releasing a new album soon, but now we know that their latest album Reggae Now will be out May 24 via Pirate Press Records. The band premiered their first single called “Pound For Pound” this morning.



The Aggrolites will hit the road with Long Beach Dub All-Stars this summer in support of the new album, their first full U.S. tour in six years. Wagner says the band is excited to get back in the groove:

“We’re passionate about reggae, we’re passionate about our band, and I don’t think we’re ever gonna stop,” he concludes. “Everybody clicks right now. That’s why we’re calling it REGGAE NOW!—because this is us now.”

Tour Dates

May 29th – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

May 30th – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

May 31st – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

June 1st – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

June 4th – Victoria, Canada – Capital Ballroom

June 5th – Vancouver, Canada – Imperial Vancouver

June 6th – Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge

June 7th – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

June 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

June 12th – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

June 13th – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

June 14th – Denver, CO – Cervante’s

June 16th – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

June 20th – Ventura, CA – Discovery Ventura

June 21st – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

June 22nd – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

June 23rd – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

July 9th – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

July 10th – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

July 11th – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock

July 12th – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

July 14th – Jacksonville Beach, FL – Surfer (The Bar)

July 17th – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

July 18th – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre

July 19th – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)

July 20th – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

July 23rd – Nashville, TN – The Cowan

July 24th – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

July 25th – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

July 27th – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

July 28th – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

July 31st – Toronto. Canada – The Opera House

August 3rd – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

August 4th – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre