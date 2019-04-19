The Aggrolites Premiere New Song “Pound For Pound” From Upcoming Album ‘Reggae Now’
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 19th, 2019
We already announced that The Aggrolites will be releasing a new album soon, but now we know that their latest album Reggae Now will be out May 24 via Pirate Press Records. The band premiered their first single called “Pound For Pound” this morning.
The Aggrolites will hit the road with Long Beach Dub All-Stars this summer in support of the new album, their first full U.S. tour in six years. Wagner says the band is excited to get back in the groove:
“We’re passionate about reggae, we’re passionate about our band, and I don’t think we’re ever gonna stop,” he concludes. “Everybody clicks right now. That’s why we’re calling it REGGAE NOW!—because this is us now.”
Tour Dates
May 29th – San Jose, CA – The Ritz
May 30th – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
May 31st – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
June 1st – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
June 4th – Victoria, Canada – Capital Ballroom
June 5th – Vancouver, Canada – Imperial Vancouver
June 6th – Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge
June 7th – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
June 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
June 12th – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
June 13th – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
June 14th – Denver, CO – Cervante’s
June 16th – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
June 20th – Ventura, CA – Discovery Ventura
June 21st – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
June 22nd – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
June 23rd – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
July 9th – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage
July 10th – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
July 11th – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock
July 12th – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
July 14th – Jacksonville Beach, FL – Surfer (The Bar)
July 17th – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
July 18th – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre
July 19th – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)
July 20th – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
July 23rd – Nashville, TN – The Cowan
July 24th – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend
July 25th – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
July 27th – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
July 28th – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
July 31st – Toronto. Canada – The Opera House
August 3rd – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
August 4th – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre