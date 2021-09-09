The Matrix Resurrections Teaser Trailer Is Upon Us! Can I Take Both Pills?

The Matrix Resurrections teaser trailer premiered this morning and it certainly looks very promising and a return to form of the first movie! I was certainly getting chills watching it, especially when Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” playing throughout. I have no idea what’s going on in the movie, but I’m on board! The movie premieres in theaters in December 22nd and HBO Max (for 30 days).



From what I can tell, it’s got Thomas Anderson and Trinity back in the Matrix, and a Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) looking guy trying to reboot or wake up Neo. You got Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, potentially bad guys in it? I have no idea but hell, this looks like it’s gonna be a fun movie. Hopefully no rave scenes though.

The movie was directed by Lana Wachowski, written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, and Jada Pinkett Smith.