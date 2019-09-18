The Menzingers Premiere New Video “Strangers Forever”

The Menzingers have a new album coming out October 4th called Hello Exile via Epitaph Records. It’s by far my favorite album of the year and I’m sure it will be a hit with their fans too. They premiered a new video from the album called “Strangers Forever.” Watch below!



Vocalist Greg Barnett talked about the new song:

Lyrically, the song is inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel, ‘Anna Karenina’. In it, the character Darya Alexandrovna learns of her husband’s infidelity and declares: ‘Even if we remain in the same house, we are strangers — strangers forever! The idea of becoming a stranger to someone you so intimately know stuck with me and became the overarching narrative to this song.

TOUR DATES

10/25 Columbus, OH Athaneum^

10/27 Detroit, MI Magic Stick^

10/29 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater^

10/30 Madison, WI Majestic Theater^

10/31 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall^

11/1 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater^

11/2 Omaha, NE Slowdown^

11/3 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre^

11/5 Seattle, WA El Corazon^

11/6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre^

11/8 San Francisco, CA Slim’s^

11/9 San Francisco, CA Slim’s^

11/10 Los Angeles, CA The Regent^

11/12 Pomona, CA The Glasshouse^

11/13 Phoenix, AZ Club Red^

11/15 Dallas, TX Trees^

11/16 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger^

11/17 Austin, TX Mohawk^

11/19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade^

11/20 Charlotte, NC The Underground^

11/22 Tampa, FL The Orpheum%

11/23 Orlando, FL The Beacham%

11/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room%

11/26 Nashville, TN Basement East^

11/29 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall^

11/30 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theater^

12/1 Toronto, ON Phoenix^

12/3 Richmond, VA Broadberry^

12/4 Washington, DC The Black Cat^

12/5 New York, NY Warsaw^

12/6 New York, NY Warsaw^

12/7 Boston, MA House of Blues^

^ w/ Tigers Jaw & Culture Abuse

% w/ Culture Abuse (no Tigers Jaw)