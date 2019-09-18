The Menzingers Premiere New Video “Strangers Forever”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 18th, 2019
The Menzingers have a new album coming out October 4th called Hello Exile via Epitaph Records. It’s by far my favorite album of the year and I’m sure it will be a hit with their fans too. They premiered a new video from the album called “Strangers Forever.” Watch below!
Vocalist Greg Barnett talked about the new song:
Lyrically, the song is inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel, ‘Anna Karenina’. In it, the character Darya Alexandrovna learns of her husband’s infidelity and declares: ‘Even if we remain in the same house, we are strangers — strangers forever! The idea of becoming a stranger to someone you so intimately know stuck with me and became the overarching narrative to this song.
TOUR DATES
10/25 Columbus, OH Athaneum^
10/27 Detroit, MI Magic Stick^
10/29 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater^
10/30 Madison, WI Majestic Theater^
10/31 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall^
11/1 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater^
11/2 Omaha, NE Slowdown^
11/3 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre^
11/5 Seattle, WA El Corazon^
11/6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre^
11/8 San Francisco, CA Slim’s^
11/9 San Francisco, CA Slim’s^
11/10 Los Angeles, CA The Regent^
11/12 Pomona, CA The Glasshouse^
11/13 Phoenix, AZ Club Red^
11/15 Dallas, TX Trees^
11/16 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger^
11/17 Austin, TX Mohawk^
11/19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade^
11/20 Charlotte, NC The Underground^
11/22 Tampa, FL The Orpheum%
11/23 Orlando, FL The Beacham%
11/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room%
11/26 Nashville, TN Basement East^
11/29 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall^
11/30 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theater^
12/1 Toronto, ON Phoenix^
12/3 Richmond, VA Broadberry^
12/4 Washington, DC The Black Cat^
12/5 New York, NY Warsaw^
12/6 New York, NY Warsaw^
12/7 Boston, MA House of Blues^
^ w/ Tigers Jaw & Culture Abuse
% w/ Culture Abuse (no Tigers Jaw)