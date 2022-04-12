The Interrupters Releasing New Album “In The Wild” on August 5th
Music News | Apr 12th, 2022
The Interrupters will release their fourth studio album, In The Wild, on August 5th via Hellcat/Epitaph Records. They released their first single “In the Mirror” today as well, so watch the music video below.
“We are SO EXCITED to announce our 4th full-length album In The Wild,” the band shares. “We put SO MUCH LOVE into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout Aimee’s life and every song is a deep delve. We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown which as we all know was a turbulent time for everyone. The making of the record allowed us to have purpose and to rid our closets of all the skeletons lurking. Humbled and honored to have features from Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Alex & Greg from Hepcat, and The Skints.”
Fans who pre-order In The Wild in digital format will instantly receive “In The Mirror.” The album will also be released on vinyl. In The Wild is the follow-up to 2018’s Fight the Good Fight, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart. The album contained the smash hit “She’s Kerosene,” which entered the top five of Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and has amassed over 50 million combined global streams to date, and “Broken World,” which was recently tapped for Epitaph’s Ukraine Benefit Compilation.
The Interrupters – In The Wild Track Listing
Anything Was Better
As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)
Raised By Wolves
In The Mirror
Kiss The Ground
Jailbird
The Hard Way
My Heart
Let ‘Em Go
Worst For Me
Burdens (feat. Alex Désert & Greg Lee of Hepcat)
Love Never Dies (feat. The Skints)
Afterthought
Alien
After supporting Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour, one of the biggest rock n’ roll tours of 2021, The Interrupters will return to the road this summer with Flogging Molly. The co-headline run will kick off at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on June 7 and include a June 30 show at Pier 17 in New York City. Tiger Army and The Skints will support on all dates.
TOUR DATES:
June 7th – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 8th – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 10th – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11th – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12th – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 14th – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
June 15th – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
June 17th – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 18th – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook
June 19th – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
June 21st – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
June 22nd – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
June 24th – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
June 25th – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
June 26th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
June 28th – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
June 30th – New York, NY – Pier 17
July 1st – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2nd – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
July 3rd – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage
Sept. 9th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors
Sept. 10th – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater
Sept. 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors – The Lot
Sept. 13th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sept. 14th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 16th – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
Sept. 17th – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
Sept. 21st – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre