The Menzingers Premiere New Single And Announce Some Tour Dates

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Menzingers shared a new single called “Bad Actors” today. The song was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the official ‘Eagles Gameday Series Soundtrack’, the song was played in stadium and was also featured on the team’s socials leading up to the Super Bowl. Besides the single, the band will be hitting the road on the Northeast in May for a few select shows.



Tom May explains:

“It’s one of the last songs we wrote for the album and finished it in the studio. It’s an ode to a dear old friend that passed.”

Tour Dates:

05.05 – Liverpool, NY – Sharkeys

05.06 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

05.07 – Portland, ME – Aura

05.11 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

05.12 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

05.13 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC