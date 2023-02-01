Off With Their Heads Announce Summer Tour In Celebration Of 10 Year Anniversary Of “Home”

Off With Their Heads are celebrating 10 years of their sophomore Epitaph Records release, “Home.” The band has been given an exclusive vinyl color variant only available at live events and Ryan’s website Anxious and Angry. They will be embarking on a North American tour with London Ontario’s Single Mothers (Dine Alone Records).



Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM Central at: http://www.Owthtickets.com

Commenting on the occasion and upcoming tour, vocalist/guitarist Ryan Young says:

“Hard to believe, but 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of me playing music under the title Off With Their Heads (or OWTH). What started as a gag experiment in a Minneapolis basement grew into countless lineups taking part in international adventures big and small. The DIY party project used as a means to get away from real life problems wound up evolving into a traveling therapy session for many people struggling with their own mental demons. I’ve released records on small and giant labels alike. I’ve booked my own shows and have been on agency rosters. You name it, I’ve probably been there. When the pandemic took this away from all of us, it gave some much needed time to question what it actually is that I like about playing music as I get older. I realized it’s a part of me in every way. I LIKE booking my own shows. I LIKE planning my own tours. I LIKE putting out my own records. I LIKE making all my own merch. I LIKE being connected to the people that appreciate my music. Somewhere along the way, I feel like I forgot all of these things. I allowed my own demons to take the wheel and convince me that I didn’t enjoy these things. Well I am happy to finally be able to confidently say that I love what I do. In the spirit of this, we have decided to make 2023 a celebration of a life in music. We will be hitting up all the places we’ve loved playing. We will try and craft bills that are weird and fun. We will do our best to create that temporary escape that made us all fall in love with music in the first place. Celebrating 10 years of HOME doing a full US / Canada tour with one of our favorite bands seems like a good way to do it.”

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS

“The Wandering Duo” Tour Dates

Feat. Ryan Young & Kyle Manning

Feb 9 – Logansport, IN – The Record Farm

Feb 10 – Louisville, KY – Mag Bar

Feb 11 – Thomas, WV – The Gradient

Feb 12 – Johnson City, TB – The Hideaway

Feb 15 – Baltimore, MD – Holy Frijoles

Feb 16 – Trenton, NJ – Mill Hill Basement

Feb 17 – Long Island, NY – Shaker’s Pub

Feb 18 – New London, CT – 33 Golden Street

Feb 19 – Worcester, MA – Hotel Vernon

Feb 22 – Portland, ME – Geno’s

Feb 23 – Littleton, NH – The Loading Dock

Feb 24 – Windoski, VT – Monkey House

Feb 25 – Troy, NY – El Dorado

Mar 3 – Kearney, NE – The Other Side

Mar 4 – Rapid City, SD – Hay Camp Brewing

Mar 5 – Bozeman, MT – Whistle Pig

Mar 7 – Coeur d’Alene, ID – TBA

Mar 8 – Wenatchee, WA – Wally’s House of Booze

Mar 9 – Bend, OR – The Annex

Mar 10 – Bremerton, WA – The Charleston

Mar 11 – Astoria, OR – The Labor Temple

Mar 12 – Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s Pub

Mar 15 – Reno, NV – The Holland Project

Mar 16 – Logan, UT – Why Sound

Mar 17 – Ft. Collins, CO – Surfside 7

Mar 18 – Colorado Springs, CO – Triple Nickel

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS

“Home” 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

Feat. Single Mothers

May 4 – Detroit, MI – Smalls

May 5 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

May 6 – Pittsburg, PA – Funhouse

May 7 – Morgantown, WV – Pleasant St.

May 9 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

May 11 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

May 12 – Richmond, VA – Cobra Cabana

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian

May 14 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

May 15 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

May 17 – London, ON – Rum Runners

May 18 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

May 19 – Ottawa, ON – Dominion Tavern

May 20 – Rochester, NY – The Bugjar

June 1 – Green Bay, WI – The Lyric Room

June 2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave.

June 3 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium

June 4 – Winnipeg, MB – The Good Will

June 5 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

June 6 – Saskatoon, SK – Black Cat Tavern

June 7 – Edmonton, AB – The Buckingham

June 8 – Calgary, AB – Modern Love

June 9 – Nelson, BC – The Royal

June 10 – Kelowna, BC – Runaways

June 12 – Vancouver, BC – The Fox

June 14 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

June 15 – Portland, OR – The Star Theatre

June 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

June 17 – San Pedro, CA – The Sardine

June 18 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

June 20 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

June 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

June 24 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre

June 25 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

June 27 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

June 28 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live

June 29 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

June 30 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen