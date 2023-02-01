Off With Their Heads Announce Summer Tour In Celebration Of 10 Year Anniversary Of “Home”
Music News | Feb 1st, 2023
Off With Their Heads are celebrating 10 years of their sophomore Epitaph Records release, “Home.” The band has been given an exclusive vinyl color variant only available at live events and Ryan’s website Anxious and Angry. They will be embarking on a North American tour with London Ontario’s Single Mothers (Dine Alone Records).
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM Central at: http://www.Owthtickets.com
Commenting on the occasion and upcoming tour, vocalist/guitarist Ryan Young says:
“Hard to believe, but 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of me playing music under the title Off With Their Heads (or OWTH). What started as a gag experiment in a Minneapolis basement grew into countless lineups taking part in international adventures big and small. The DIY party project used as a means to get away from real life problems wound up evolving into a traveling therapy session for many people struggling with their own mental demons. I’ve released records on small and giant labels alike. I’ve booked my own shows and have been on agency rosters. You name it, I’ve probably been there. When the pandemic took this away from all of us, it gave some much needed time to question what it actually is that I like about playing music as I get older. I realized it’s a part of me in every way. I LIKE booking my own shows. I LIKE planning my own tours. I LIKE putting out my own records. I LIKE making all my own merch. I LIKE being connected to the people that appreciate my music. Somewhere along the way, I feel like I forgot all of these things. I allowed my own demons to take the wheel and convince me that I didn’t enjoy these things. Well I am happy to finally be able to confidently say that I love what I do.
In the spirit of this, we have decided to make 2023 a celebration of a life in music. We will be hitting up all the places we’ve loved playing. We will try and craft bills that are weird and fun. We will do our best to create that temporary escape that made us all fall in love with music in the first place. Celebrating 10 years of HOME doing a full US / Canada tour with one of our favorite bands seems like a good way to do it.”
OFF WITH THEIR HEADS
“The Wandering Duo” Tour Dates
Feat. Ryan Young & Kyle Manning
Feb 9 – Logansport, IN – The Record Farm
Feb 10 – Louisville, KY – Mag Bar
Feb 11 – Thomas, WV – The Gradient
Feb 12 – Johnson City, TB – The Hideaway
Feb 15 – Baltimore, MD – Holy Frijoles
Feb 16 – Trenton, NJ – Mill Hill Basement
Feb 17 – Long Island, NY – Shaker’s Pub
Feb 18 – New London, CT – 33 Golden Street
Feb 19 – Worcester, MA – Hotel Vernon
Feb 22 – Portland, ME – Geno’s
Feb 23 – Littleton, NH – The Loading Dock
Feb 24 – Windoski, VT – Monkey House
Feb 25 – Troy, NY – El Dorado
Mar 3 – Kearney, NE – The Other Side
Mar 4 – Rapid City, SD – Hay Camp Brewing
Mar 5 – Bozeman, MT – Whistle Pig
Mar 7 – Coeur d’Alene, ID – TBA
Mar 8 – Wenatchee, WA – Wally’s House of Booze
Mar 9 – Bend, OR – The Annex
Mar 10 – Bremerton, WA – The Charleston
Mar 11 – Astoria, OR – The Labor Temple
Mar 12 – Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s Pub
Mar 15 – Reno, NV – The Holland Project
Mar 16 – Logan, UT – Why Sound
Mar 17 – Ft. Collins, CO – Surfside 7
Mar 18 – Colorado Springs, CO – Triple Nickel
OFF WITH THEIR HEADS
“Home” 10th Anniversary Tour Dates
Feat. Single Mothers
May 4 – Detroit, MI – Smalls
May 5 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry
May 6 – Pittsburg, PA – Funhouse
May 7 – Morgantown, WV – Pleasant St.
May 9 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360
May 10 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
May 11 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
May 12 – Richmond, VA – Cobra Cabana
May 13 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian
May 14 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents
May 15 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
May 17 – London, ON – Rum Runners
May 18 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
May 19 – Ottawa, ON – Dominion Tavern
May 20 – Rochester, NY – The Bugjar
June 1 – Green Bay, WI – The Lyric Room
June 2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave.
June 3 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium
June 4 – Winnipeg, MB – The Good Will
June 5 – Regina, SK – The Exchange
June 6 – Saskatoon, SK – Black Cat Tavern
June 7 – Edmonton, AB – The Buckingham
June 8 – Calgary, AB – Modern Love
June 9 – Nelson, BC – The Royal
June 10 – Kelowna, BC – Runaways
June 12 – Vancouver, BC – The Fox
June 14 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
June 15 – Portland, OR – The Star Theatre
June 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
June 17 – San Pedro, CA – The Sardine
June 18 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
June 20 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
June 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock
June 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar
June 24 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre
June 25 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
June 27 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
June 28 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live
June 29 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
June 30 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen