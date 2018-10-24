The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Performed On Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Night
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 24th, 2018
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones visited Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, which isn’t surprising since Dicky works there. They performed two songs on the show, “Wonderful Day For The Race” and “The Constant,” which you can watch below.
The confusion with tickets and ticket cancellations according to Dicky Barrett; “Oh that was most likely my fault. There is an indoor stage, at the show and an outdoor stage. The outdoor stage lends itself to more tickets and the possibility of a mini concert. We played that stage about a year ago. It was a big production, so this time I wanted to play the more intimate indoor stage. I said that to the powers that be about two weeks ago. I was unaware that about a half dozen free tickets had been distributed already. Sorry to those people – my bad. Thank you to everybody at Jimmy Kimmel Live -that was a great deal of fun and we had a blast.” @ABCNetwork @jimmykimmellive #kimmel @jimmykimmel