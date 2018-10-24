The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Performed On Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Night

View this post on Instagram

The confusion with tickets and ticket cancellations according to Dicky Barrett; “Oh that was most likely my fault. There is an indoor stage, at the show and an outdoor stage. The outdoor stage lends itself to more tickets and the possibility of a mini concert. We played that stage about a year ago. It was a big production, so this time I wanted to play the more intimate indoor stage. I said that to the powers that be about two weeks ago. I was unaware that about a half dozen free tickets had been distributed already. Sorry to those people – my bad. Thank you to everybody at Jimmy Kimmel Live -that was a great deal of fun and we had a blast.” @ABCNetwork @jimmykimmellive #kimmel @jimmykimmel