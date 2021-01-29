The NPCs Cover The Beastie Boys’s “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)” with 50+ Musicians

THE NPCs have done it again and got a massive group of musicians from 30 different bands to cover another song. This time it’s The Beastie Boys “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!).”



The song and music video features members of Backyard Superheroes, Hub City Stompers, Andy B & The World, Suburban Legends, Thirteen Towers, Monkey, Millington, Dang!t, and ton of others.

You can get some merch from the band to support them for future releases.