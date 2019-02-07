The Specials Release Music Video For “Vote For Me”

The new Specials album is growing on me (still a few songs I don’t care for as much, read my review here) but the band released a music video for their single “Vote For Me.”



The video is a cool and pans down the street as various things are happening, usually related to what’s going on in the UK and the US. It’s animated in a way but almost like You Can’t Do That On Television / Monty Python sort of way. Watch it below!