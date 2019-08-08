Watch Buck-O-Nine’s Music Video For “In My Room”

One of my favorite tracks on Buck-O-Nine’s latest album FunDayMental is the song “In My Room.” The band premiered their music video for that song today, which you can watch below! If you want to check out ska band on the East Coast, get your ass to Rhode Island this weekend for the Bosstones’ Cranking & Skanking Fest in Pawtucket, on August 10th.



Tour Dates:

AUG 10 – Pawtucket, RI – Cranking & Skanking Fest

AUG 22 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

AUG 23 – Omaha – Lookout Lounge – Ska-B-Q!!

AUG 24 – Chicago – 350 Fest – Weekend Invasion