Help Buck-O-Nine’s Jon Pebsworth Pay Off His Medical Bills!

There was news that one member of Buck-O-Nine had a medical emergency and why their In Defense of Ska tour with Mustard Plug was pushed back/canceled. Now we know what happened, lead frontman Jon Pebsworth suffered a heart attack but thankfully, it was caught in time to do surgery on it. Now he’s in medical debt from it and his bandmates have started a GoFundMe for him. As a long-time fan of the band and Jon being a friend of the site, we wish him the best and a speedy recovery to rock out on stage once again!



Please donate if you can and help out Jon. This is what the band wrote today:

Thanks to everyone who has sent us well wishes! Sorry we haven’t been able to say more, sooner, about what’s going on, but we have started a GoFundMe for Jon and it explains things in more detail. If you can help out, great, and if not, please share with others. We’re using #jonscrazyheart for a social media hashtag. Hope you all can be happy and healthy in 2022!

From the GoFundMe page: