Buck-O-Nine Releasing New Live Album on June 24th

Album artwork provided by PR

Buck-O-Nine has been through a lot lately, especially frontman Jon Pebsworth. He suffered cardiac arrest last year, which led to him being hospitalized and again delaying a planned tour. Before Jon’s health issues, the band struck upon an idea to reunite at their home studio in San Diego, Earthling, and record a live set. Now they will be releasing a new album (a live one) on June 24th!



After not performing together for 572 days, the band leapt at the chance and the result is 572 Days Later – Live At Earthling, an energetic and joyous live album. The band sounds better than ever and are clearly relishing being able to play together for the first time in nearly two years, kicking out fantastic versions of such fan favorites as “Round Kid,” “Jennifer’s Cold” and “Nineteen” PLUS cuts from FunDayMental!

Check out the brand new, kick ass version of “Round Kid,” a standout track from the group’s massively successful 1997 album Twenty-Eight Teeth, which is being released as a standalone single to all of digital outlets.

Stream the single: https://orcd.co/buckonine_roundkid_liveatearthling

The band had this to say about the recording of the new album:

“It’s been a weird and unpredictable couple of years. We’re lucky to have each other to lean on and help each other through all the chaos. It hasn’t been easy but we managed to get into the studio and record together. It was super fun! We basically played our live set and got to hang out all in one place for two days!”

Watch for the entirety of 572 Days Later – Live At Earthling to be available on all formats including CD, vinyl and digital starting June 24!

Pre-order the CD/vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/?s=buck-o-nine+572+days&post_type=product

Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/buckonine_572dayslater

And be sure to catch the band live in-person for their In Defense Of Ska Tour with Mustard Plug later this year!

Sept 8 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

Sept 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

Sept 10 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre

Sept 11 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp

Sept 12 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

Sept 13 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

Sept 14 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

Sept 15 – Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s

Sept 16 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

Sept 17 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

Track List:

1. I’m Not Dead

2. Who Are They?

3. Skeletons

4. Albuquerque

5. Jennifer’s Cold

6. Voice In My Head

7. Record Store

8. Few Too Many

9. Round Kid

10. Cook Me Into The Bowl

11. Water In My Head

12. Nineteen

13. In My Room

14. Steve Was Dead

15. Top Of The World

16. Let’s Drink